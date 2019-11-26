Mango vandals smear fruit and mud on council building's door

The Younghayes centre's door was smeared with mango, police said. Picture: Alex Walton Archant

Youths smeared mango over the door to Cranbrook's Younghayes Centre after reportedly being told they could not come in to use the toilets.

Police said the youths also left mud and tissues stuck to the door of the building, in an incident being treated as criminal damage.

It happened on the evening of Thursday, November 21, between 8pm and 8.30pm.

A police spokeswoman said: "A group of young people became argumentative after being refused access to the toilets.

"The door to the property was then smeared with mud, water, tissues and mango.

"Police enquiries are ongoing into this matter."