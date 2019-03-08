Youngsters risk their lives sitting on cliff edge

Youngsters sitting on a cliff edge in West Dorset - Coastguards say they are risking their lives. Picture Nick Bale Archant

Coastguard warning to coastal walkers to keep away from the crumbling cliffs

Coastguards at Lyme Regis say people are risking their lives getting too close to the edge of West Dorset’s crumbling cliffs.

The warning comes after two youngsters were photographed with their legs dangling over the side of a cliff to the east of Charmouth earlier this week.

A Coastguard spokesman said: “This is extremely dangerous and simply isn’t worth risking your life for.

“The Jurassic Coast is a beautiful place to come and visit, but it is also an ever-changing and dynamic natural environment.

“Coastal erosion that causes rock falls, landslides and mudslides is a natural part of this environment, and these can happen at any time and without warning.

“The truth is that we just don’t know when the next cliff fall might occur. It could be in the next 50 seconds or the next 50 years.

“It’s the unpredictability of these dangers which poses the greatest risk and people have lost their lives in the area of coastline where this picture was taken.”

Coastguards say there are some simple things people can do to keep safe:

Read all the local signage and safety information. There is very clear signage on the beach and at the base of the cliffs which clearly states ‘Danger Rockfalls, Keep Clear of Cliffs, Serious Risk of Injury or Death’.

When walking on the cliff path, keep well away from the edge, keep your dog on a lead and keep your children close by.

When walking on the beach under the cliffs, stay well away from the base of the cliff.

If you find yourself in difficulty, if you see something that gives you cause for concern, or even if you are just not sure, do not hesitate, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

The Coastguard added: “We just want everyone to be aware of the local hazards, use good judgement and common sense, and take home only happy memories.”