East Devon pupils enjoy on-line dance classes

JM Dancefit Zumba on-line class members from Seaton, Beer and Newton Poppleford. Picture Johanna Morgan Archant

Children from across East Devon have been taking part in on-line dance classes during lockdown.

The JM DanceFit Little and Junior Starz* children from the primary schools of Seaton, Beer and Newton Poppleford have been enjoying a superhero-themed, summer term.

Tutor Johanna Morgan said: “Who would have known virtual classes could be so much fun?

“It’s been such a privilege to be able to offer these online classes and teach such an inspirational team of ZumbaKids. They have all been true ‘Super Starz’.”

The classes which allow children to have fun while improving both their confidence and fitness levels will continue in September.

New children are welcome to join these classes which will recommence at the beginning of the Autumn Term.

For further information and to book a place, contact Johanna directly on 07739518587 or at johanna@jmdancefit.co.uk.

All Adult and children’s Zumba, ZumbaGold and ‘Strictly’ fun FitSteps classes, can be accessed online at www.jmdancefit.co.uk