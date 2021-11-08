12-Point weekend for Feniton footballers

In the ideal weekend of football for Feniton, the club recorded four victories and banged in a barrage of goals.

Starting at the end, Feniton Women were inspired on Sunday, returning from Helston Athletic Women with a superb 5-3 victory and a thoroughly entertaining game.

In a thrilling first period, Helston went into the break with a 3-2 lead but were then hit by a superb fightback from Fenny, scoring three unanswered goals to bag the victory. Meg Williams took the plaudits with a fabulous hat-trick.

On the Saturday, Fention’s first-team travelled to Liverton United in the Devon Football League and, once again, scored five goals to secure third in the Devon Football League, with local rivals Budleigh Salterton visiting on the weekend.

Both sides looked lively in the opening exchanges and the deadlock was broken when a clever exchange of passes created room for Oscar Walsh to fizz over a delightful cross and Dowling was in the right place to slide home an assured finish at the far post.

Feniton then took control of the game, surging further ahead with a sublime finish into the top corner from the impressive Walsh.

Liverton responded well after the break, halving the deficit to potentially set up a tense finish. The opposite happened, as Charlie Selley provided the perfect pass for Ben Allen to restore the two-goal lead.

Fenny cruised through the final stages, with Walsh converting a penalty for 4-1 and he then completed a top hat-trick five minutes from time.

There was more good news in the Joma Devon and Exeter League, with Feniton 2nds producing an excellent display to defeat Pinhoe 4-1 and they now lie fourth in the Division Three table.

There were doubles on the day for Oscar Dennison and Elliot Anning. Feniton are back on home turf this weekend, with St Martins the visitors and a massive game, as the two sides are only separated by a single point.

The perfect weekend was completed by the Feniton Development side outclassing Starcross Dons with a 7-3 victory, and Kalum Meecham picking up the man of the match award.

Feniton Ladies - Credit: Feniton Ladies



