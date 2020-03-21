Advanced search

2020 Grizzly proves to be another massive hit with big pay-out to come for local charities

PUBLISHED: 12:05 21 April 2020

The Grizzly Run 2020 Ref mhsp 11 20TI 0146 Picture: Terry Ife

The Grizzly Run 2020 Ref mhsp 11 20TI 0146 Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Local charities and organisations are set to receive more than £31,000 between them in donations following this year’s Grizzly events, writes Carol Austin.

AVR members before they set off in the 2019 Grizzly. Picture AVEAVR members before they set off in the 2019 Grizzly. Picture AVE

It may be only six weeks since the Grizzly took place but, of course, it feels like a lifetime given the challenging times that we all find ourselves in now.

Axe Valley Runners were very pleased that the event was able to go ahead with more than 2,000 runners completing either the 20-mile Grizzly or the 9-mile Cub race.

Once again, the event was a huge success for the whole community with hundreds of flocking to the start and finish in Seaton and along the route into Beer and Branscombe.

The event would not have been possible without the generosity of the landowners, the sponsors – East Devon Sports Therapy and Lyme Bay Winery – and the hundreds of volunteers that help during the event.

The Grizzly Run 2020 Ref mhsp 11 20TI 0083 Picture: Terry IfeThe Grizzly Run 2020 Ref mhsp 11 20TI 0083 Picture: Terry Ife

While the event is organised primarily for the runners, we are delighted that once again we are able to make extensive donations to many of the organisations that help make it happen and other charities nominated by the landowners and professional organisations involved.

Normally a presentation evening takes place where the beneficiaries receive their donations. Instead this year more than 60 organisations, charities and community groups will be receiving their donation over the coming days.

This takes the charitable donations from the Grizzly since it began back in 1988, to more than £450k.

Organisations to benefit include scout and guides groups, village halls, cricket clubs, football clubs through to national charities such as St John’s Ambulance, Amnesty International and Cancer Research.

The Grizzly Run 2020 Ref mhsp 11 20TI 0073 Picture: Terry IfeThe Grizzly Run 2020 Ref mhsp 11 20TI 0073 Picture: Terry Ife

The official charity partner of the event the South West Coast Path Association is also set to receive £2,000 to contribute to the maintenance and development of the Coast Path which forms a significant part of the Grizzly route.

The Grizzly committee has tentatively set a date for next year’s run and it is Sunday, March 21, 20201.

However as with all major events this will be dependent on many factors so the exact format of the event will be decided over the coming weeks and months. Updates will be posted on Facebook.com/grizzly2021 and the Axe Valley Runners website.

