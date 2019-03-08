A week of achievements at the Devon and Somerset Gliding Club

Devon and Somerset Gliding Club member Mark Worsfold. Picture DSGC Archant

Following our successful Open Day with 66 local people getting a taste of gliding at North Hill, it was also a busy course week with great weather for local flying, writes Jill Harmer.

Congratulations, to Mark Worsfold from Exeter who has completed his first solo flight in a glider.

Mark, who works at the Met Office, is profoundly deaf and has shown great determination and commitment to learning the skills needed to fly solo.

Also on the course week, Ron Perry re-soloed in a glider after a long lay-off from the silent flight sport and, in the same week, Roly Clarke successfully completed his NPPL SLMG with Ian Mitchell in the Rotax Falke.

If you would like to try gliding and indeed, would like to know more about trail lessons or the club then visit www.dsgc.co.uk