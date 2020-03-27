Adrian Blake takes the honours at first Honiton Wine Bar Golf Society meeting of the year

The Honiton Wine Bar Golf Society were in action last week.

The society were taking to the course for the first time this year.

However, in light of the on-going Covid-19 crisis, it may well prove to be the only outing of the year – certainly for the foreseeable future.

As to the action; a great day was had by all at Honiton Golf Club.

This is the start of what it is thought to be the 10th year since the society was launched.

Ray Poole has the honour of being society captain for 2020.

The meeting was played under stableford rules and the honours went to Adrian Blake with 29 points.