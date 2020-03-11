Alison Cook, Brian Thompson and Steve Bond net Axe Cliff annual match success

Golf club and ball Archant

The Axe Cliff started well with the weather holding and allowing our annual match between the Seniors and the ladies to take place, writes Dave Bruce.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This year demand to play was so high that we had to give each lady two Seniors' to make a threesome and the match was contested as a team Florida Scramble, played over 15 holes.

With this format, everyone drives and then the best ball position is picked where the other two drop their balls and play, but the best does not and the same format follows after the second until you reach the green where all three team members putt until the first ball falls into the hole.

It is a medal format and 10 per cent of the three combined handicaps is then taken off the total score.

Naturally, it was left to the ladies to keep the score as it was all far too difficult for the Seniors to understand or, indeed, remember!

It was a pleasure to play in fine dry and, at times, sunny weather. Alison Cook was the lucky lady to have the dream team of Brian Thompson and Steve Bond, who helped her take the top prize of a wine bottle each with a first-class result of 58.8.

However, the winners were pushed all the way by Paula Heasman, old timer Terry Jessup and the in-form Simon Wellington, who took second place with their score of 59.4.

Third place went Robbie Robinson, Tony Strong and Caroline Bond, the latter showing hubbie Steve that she can play as well.

Thirty-three took part and enjoyed wonderful soup and rolls provided by Wendy and the team back in the clubhouse.

The winners all got nice tasty prizes and Mars Bars went to Margaret Kenchington who was let down by Malcolm Glass and Nigel Garwood with the worst score of the day of 67.1.

Vice-captain, John Hanna, duly presented the winners with their wine bottles minus Alison who had to leave early but, hopefully will duly get her bottle.

Barbara Cummings, our lady captain, thanked all for taking part and made a special presentation to Stella Thompson and Caroline Bond, who last year were joint third in the prestigious Devon County competition, The Doris Willes Little Cup. They were our nominated pair for the County foursome's knockout played on neutral courses.

They got to the semi-finals and lost to the eventual winners, Ilfracombe which was a first-class performance.