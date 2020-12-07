Fabulous week of fishing

The coarse anglers have had a better week this week, the settled weather has led to those prepared to put in some time being rewarded with some fine fish.

There was none better than Liam Ashwell’s new personal best and fishery record mirror carp of 28lbs 8oz caught at Newbarn Farm.

Jack Clay, new to carp fishing, landed his first fine fully scaled common of 21lbs 6oz.

Ken Wheeler put in a few hours on the specimen lake searching for some of the larger silver fish and, using pole and maggots, found a superb perch of 2lbs 8oz and some quality roach.

With Covid restriction now lifted a little, the tackle shop at Nerwbarn will now be able to supply a good range of hot drinks and snacks to enhance your day’s fishing. Spring Ponds at Rocombe have also fared well this week with Steve Furze reporting a catch of 20-plus carp from pond one on sweetcorn and pellet.

Saleem Ali, normally a sea angler tried his hand at pike fishing, unfortunately he left his scales at home but the fish was estimated to go well into double figures, He took his son Cohen with him and he caught his first perch, using red maggot.

South West lakes are still stocking their reservoirs, which are open until December 24, so there is still time to get out and have a good day on the fly, remember to pre book before you visit.

This is the time of year that many sea anglers search our estuaries in search of a specimen flounder and with the colder weather, a few are now being caught, with Paul Flavel finding one of 2lbs 6oz.

The South Hams are still producing large numbers of whiting with Bryz Auger visiting the area and landing a tub gurnard.

Nick Uren hit the beaches searching for rays and was rewarded with a small-eyed ray tipping the scales at 9ls 5oz.

Gareth Dellar fished Princess Pier, Torquay, with his family and this time the top angler was his wife Hannah with a mackerel caught on a flapper rig baited with squid. Unfortunately, before it could be weighed, it slipped out of her hands and escaped back to the sea, it was estimated to be well over a pound.

Honiton SAC anglers have been out and about this week, with Adam landing a fine shore caught blonde ray weighing in at 10lbs 1oz and young Baxter catching a 3lbs 2oz ballan wrasse.