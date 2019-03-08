Ann Trayling and Sue Ritchie to represent Honiton at Warren Crocus competition finals

Golf on a foggy day! Picture TERRY IFE Archant

The Devon County Past Lady Captains played their annual competition which this year was held at Axe Cliff Golf Club, writes Ann Desmoulins.

Honiton were represented by Sue Ritchie, Elizabeth Ward and Elizabeth Rogers.

Honours went to Sue [Ritchie], who came third in Silver Division and had one of only two twos in the whole field!

The weekly competition for the ladies was a Greensomes Stableford and incorporated the qualifier for the Warren Crocus competition held later in the year at The Warren Golf Club, for those who entered it.

With the weather still dry and reasonably warm good scores were expected, but with this type of format (alternate shots, except on the tee) nothing is straightforward and scores were not as anticipated! The ultimate winners were Ann Trayling and Sue Ritchie with 33 points.

As for the minor places they went to; Hilda Hoepelman and Ann Desmoulins, second with 32 points; Cathy Uttley and Sue Kelson, third with 30 and fourth were Heather Clarke and Liz Wood with 29.

The club will be represented by Ann and Sue in Silver Division and by Hilda and Ann in Bronze at the Warren Crocus finals.