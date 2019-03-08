Anne Jarvis is Axe Cliff Golf Club 'Player of the Wek'

golf generic picture

The Vets Spring meeting was held at Wrangaton in what were testing weather conditions particularly on the moor where sheep run freely, writes Dave Bruce.

However, once again, Anne Jarvis and Caroline Bond, did Axe Cliff proud with Anne's 32 points seeing her to top spot in Bronze Two while Caroline was edged out ion countback for fifth place in Division One with here score of 26 points.

Back at home, the ladies had to wait for the mist to clear before they could start play in their latest midweek meeting. The delay meant that the ladies started as the seniors pitched up for their 'roll-up' which led to rather a lot of banter – but all in good spirit – of course!

While the midweek conditions were ideal, not everyone managed golf to match. However, Ace Cliff's 'Lady of the Week', Anne Jarvis, put the rest to shame with an excellent nett 73 to win the monthly medal.

Sandra Walker was second with nett 77, closely followed by Paula Heasman with a nett 78.

StellaThompson and Caroline Bond were representing Axe Cliff in the County Finals, held at Churston in South Devon where both did well, with Stella's nett 84 seeing her finish 16th while Caroline's nett 83 saw her finish 10th.