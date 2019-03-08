Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Anne Jarvis is Axe Cliff Golf Club 'Player of the Wek'

PUBLISHED: 10:52 26 April 2019

golf generic picture

golf generic picture

Archant

The Vets Spring meeting was held at Wrangaton in what were testing weather conditions particularly on the moor where sheep run freely, writes Dave Bruce.

However, once again, Anne Jarvis and Caroline Bond, did Axe Cliff proud with Anne's 32 points seeing her to top spot in Bronze Two while Caroline was edged out ion countback for fifth place in Division One with here score of 26 points.

Back at home, the ladies had to wait for the mist to clear before they could start play in their latest midweek meeting. The delay meant that the ladies started as the seniors pitched up for their 'roll-up' which led to rather a lot of banter – but all in good spirit – of course!

While the midweek conditions were ideal, not everyone managed golf to match. However, Ace Cliff's 'Lady of the Week', Anne Jarvis, put the rest to shame with an excellent nett 73 to win the monthly medal.

Sandra Walker was second with nett 77, closely followed by Paula Heasman with a nett 78.

StellaThompson and Caroline Bond were representing Axe Cliff in the County Finals, held at Churston in South Devon where both did well, with Stella's nett 84 seeing her finish 16th while Caroline's nett 83 saw her finish 10th.

Most Read

MP says tramway is on the right track

Jenny Nunn, chief executive Seaton Tramway, Neil Parish, MP, and Lee Taylor, engineering manager in front of Tram No. 14. Picture: Josh Crabtree.

Plumber ‘Pipes’ pedal powering for Arc

Ian 'Pipes' Woodhall is cycling for Arc. Picture Dave Selly

Honiton at Twickenham – the Yorkshire-based opposition

Action from Honiton's 30-20 win at Portsmouth in the semi-final of the RFC National Senior Vase. Picture HONITON RFC

Majority vote needed for district council to ‘make’ Neighbourhood Plan for Payhembury

Payhembury village. Picture: Google Maps

Police find ring during burglary investigation

The ring which has been recovered. Picture Devon and Cornwall Police

Most Read

MP says tramway is on the right track

Jenny Nunn, chief executive Seaton Tramway, Neil Parish, MP, and Lee Taylor, engineering manager in front of Tram No. 14. Picture: Josh Crabtree.

Plumber ‘Pipes’ pedal powering for Arc

Ian 'Pipes' Woodhall is cycling for Arc. Picture Dave Selly

Honiton at Twickenham – the Yorkshire-based opposition

Action from Honiton's 30-20 win at Portsmouth in the semi-final of the RFC National Senior Vase. Picture HONITON RFC

Majority vote needed for district council to ‘make’ Neighbourhood Plan for Payhembury

Payhembury village. Picture: Google Maps

Police find ring during burglary investigation

The ring which has been recovered. Picture Devon and Cornwall Police

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Marvellous Morris guides Dunks into Golesworthy Cup final

Tipton fc. Ref miscsp 44-17TI 2485. Picture: Terry Ife

Anne Jarvis is Axe Cliff Golf Club ‘Player of the Wek’

golf generic picture

East Devon District Council leader quits Tory Party

Cllr Ian Thomas

Honiton shoppers bag £2,000 for The Poppy Factory

A poppy tribute to the fallen. Picture Chris Carson

Ottery face ‘massive’ Monday night home game against Winchester

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists