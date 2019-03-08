Advanced search

Two more juniors complete solo flights at Devon & Somerset Gliding Club

PUBLISHED: 11:08 17 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:08 17 August 2019

Dan Hender (centre with Mum Sally and Dad, Rob, after the youngster became the latest Devon & Somerset Gliding Club junior to complete a solo flight. Picture: JILL HARMER

Another two first solos at Devon and Somerset Gliding Club.

There were another two first solo flights completed at the Devon and Somerset Gliding Club (DSGC) recently, writes Jill Harmer.

Junior members Sam Flory from Culmstock and to Dan Hender from Cullompton, completed their respective first solo glider flights at North Hill airfield.

Sam, who is 18-years-old is planning to start an apprenticeship in September with Flybe, his father James is a gliding instructor at the club and sister Emma is also learning.

Dan was 14 on Saturday, and has been learning to glide for two years now, but had to wait for his 14th birthday to fly solo.

Dan hopes to pursue a flying career in the RAF. Dan's family are also involved with DSGC with Dad Rob also learning to glide, and Mum Sally providing log-keeping and social secretary.

Pete Harmer, DSGC Junior Development Coordinator said: "Gliding is a sport that combines adventure, tenacity and decision making with elements of science, technology and engineering. Gliding provides young people with the background and skills to help them advance in their future careers."

Find out more about trial lessons, junior gliding, and about the Devon and Somerset Gliding Club, by visiting www.dsgc.co.uk

