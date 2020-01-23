Area point-to-point latest - Tiverton set for a Super Sunday of racing

P1055-10-10TI Point 2 Point at OSM.; photo Terry Ife Archant

With the weather set fair it's time to go point-to-point horse racing again, a must for outside country folk, writes Donna Harris.

Point to point generic picture Point to point generic picture

Next weekend it's the turn of the Tiverton meeting to take place at the popular track known as Chipley Park on Sunday, January 26.

There are seven races on offer with a start time of noon and 70 entries have been received. The mixed open is the feature race of the day with a prize fund of £1000, with entry Art Mauresque standing out for local bloodstock agent and trainer Tom Malone, with the yard bang in form at the moment.

They could be taken on by multiple winner Navanman from the John Heard team who has already clocked up two wins this season at the Wadebridge track.

The day opens with the members race in which entry Jack Snipe could continue the form for Frome-based trainer/ jockey Rob Hawker, who also scored at last weekend's Buckfastleigh meeting. In the restricted race Mustmeetforapint stands out for the formidable Dean Summersby team, along with Will Biddick's Sylvies Dance.

In the intermediate race Rio Brave is the highest rated on form having won three on the bounce last season, and Awesome Tunes along with Banco de Logos have been consistent. Chosen Lucky is the pick of the entry in the novice riders race and could clock up a first win for young jockey Charlotte Summersby.

The first open maiden is for mares and fillies in which Mini Longstocking, Cottage Rose and Molly Martaline look progressive. With suggestions in the final open maiden being All Kings, Stevan Steel and Dawnie Boy. The course offers fantastic parkland viewing with a long uphill finishing straight, which always provides thrilling finishes. On-course facilities are a number of hot and cold food stands, licensed beer tent, on-course bookies and a number of trade stands. Entrance to the course is £10 per person to a max of £40 per car, with children under 16 free. Dogs on leads welcome.

The course is located off B3187, three miles from Wellington and one mile from Milverton. The postcode is TA21 0QY. Check out www.pointingdc.co.uk or Facebook page for up-to-date info on runners and going.