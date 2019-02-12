AVR all set for the 2019 Grizzly

The 2019 Grizzly route map. Picture AVR Archant

AVR is all geared up to host the 32nd Grizzly, ‘Trails of the Unexpected’, starting at 10:30am from Seaton seafront next Sunday, but after the Parkrun on Saturday, there will also be a Fun Run and Junior Grizzly, writes Dave Mutter.

The 2k Junior Cub race for over eights will start at 2.15pm, the 4k Junior Grizzly gets off at 2.45pm and the 2k Fun Run for Under-8s has a 3.15pm start time.

See http://www.axevalleyrunners.org.uk/grizzly/race_info for more details of what is going on with regard to the 2019 Grizzly meeting.

The 25th Bideford Marathon took place on Sunday and Tim Sibley chose this as an event to provide a warm-up for the London Marathon.

The race was won by Ronnie Richmond in a time of 1:07:33. Tim went with the plan of running 1:37:00 and paced it perfectly to finish in 205th 1:36:30 – a new PB.

Joel Seward ran the Coombe St Nicholas 10K, a road run with undulating and hilly terrain, finishing 12th in 45:42 with Jenny Ford finishing in 1:06:11.

AVR member Simon Dimmock won the latest Seaton Parkrun in a time of 18:08 with Luke Reed of Pure Endurance Triathletes taking second place, 18:16, and Paul Rose of Maiden Newton Runners was third in 18:27. Ellen Keast was the first lady home, her time being 20:37. The second lady home was Alexandra Door of Egdon Heath Harriers, 20:42, and third was Rachael Moss in 23:18.