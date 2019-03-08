Advanced search

AVR annual general meeting sees chair Garry Perratt hand over to Lesley Adams

PUBLISHED: 09:28 18 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:28 18 July 2019

The AVR annual general meeting was held last week and it proved that the club is going from strength to strength, now with 228 full members and putting on many events, including the infamous Grizzly, writes Dave Mutter.

After many years at the helm Garry Perratt has stepped down from the chair and handed over the reins to Lesley Adams.

Garry was given a heartfelt vote of thanks from Phil Bayliss who detailed his many achievements including many new long distance events like the 72-mile East Devon Round plus the East Devon Race Series.

We all wish him well and look forward to a new era under Lesley's control.

