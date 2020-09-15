AVR August Senior 4k Handicap win for Ron Seward

The August AVR Senior 4k Virtual Handicap was won by Ron Seward, writes Dave Mutter.

Ron’s time was 18:03, some 15 seconds better than Richard Mathews, who took second place in 17:48.

In terms of the minor places, Shirley Salter (23:14) was third, Bob Carter (20:05), took fourth and Vicki Wraight (20:06) was placed sixth.

That leaves things might tight at the top of the current standings with first place held by Bob Carter, who has 72 points.

Richard Matthews is a single point behind on 71 while Ferenc Kovcacs (68), Shirley Salter (65) and Vicki Wraight (64) are third, fourth and fifth respectively.

Thanks to Andrew Hartnell for organising this virtual run during the pandemic.

For more information on all things Axe Valley Runners visit www.axevalleyrunners.org.uk