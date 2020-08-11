Advanced search

AVR August senior 4k virtual handicap success for Shirley Salter

PUBLISHED: 08:07 11 August 2020

Archant

There may be no large gatherings for local runners just now owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, but AVR members continue to keep themselves busy, writes Dave Mutter.

The August AVR senior 4k virtual handicap enjoyed a good turnout and it ended in success for Shirley Salter in a time of 23:34.

In terms of the minor places, Bob Carter took second spot with his time being 20:13, Richard Matthews was third in 18:25, Ferenc Kovacs was fourth in 17:17 and fifth was Vicki Wraight in a time of 20:25.

In terms of the overall standing, Ferenc Kovacs leads the way with 54 points.

Close behind, with 53 points, is Bob Carter while Richard Matthews sits third with 50.

In fourth is Vicki Wraight with 46 and Shirley Salter is fifth with 45.

Thanks must be recorded to Andrew Hartnell for organising this virtual event.

AVR August senior 4k virtual handicap success for Shirley Salter