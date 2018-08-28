AVR Carol Austin wins award at 2018 In Step Devon race in Exmouth
PUBLISHED: 10:43 05 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:43 05 February 2019
AVR Carol Austin received her prize - a rather natty hoodie - for finishing top F55 in the 2018 In Step Devon race series after last Sunday’s Exmouth Five, part of this year’s event, writes Dave Mutter.
The series is a competition between nine local clubs and covers a range of races from a track 3,000m through to a half marathon, including all surfaces track, trail, road and multi-terrain.
Each individual scores from their best five events throughout the year.
Meanwhile, AVR James Green won the latest Seaton Parkrun in a new personal best (PB) time of 16:30 with Wayne Loveridge of Chard RRC taking second place with his time of 16:50.
Third place went to another AVR member and again it was with a new PB, as Simon Dimmock crossed the finish line in 17:42.
Emilie Padmore of Honiton RC was the first female home in 21:07 with Jane Beech of N1Tri Club taking the second female slot in a time of 21:37 while AVR Eleanor Wood was the third female and her time was 21:42.