AVR Carol Austin wins award at 2018 In Step Devon race in Exmouth

AVRs carol Austin Carol Austin with her first F55 prize following her fine run at the 2018 In Step Devon race. Picture AVR Archant

AVR Carol Austin received her prize - a rather natty hoodie - for finishing top F55 in the 2018 In Step Devon race series after last Sunday’s Exmouth Five, part of this year’s event, writes Dave Mutter.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The series is a competition between nine local clubs and covers a range of races from a track 3,000m through to a half marathon, including all surfaces track, trail, road and multi-terrain.

Each individual scores from their best five events throughout the year.

Meanwhile, AVR James Green won the latest Seaton Parkrun in a new personal best (PB) time of 16:30 with Wayne Loveridge of Chard RRC taking second place with his time of 16:50.

Third place went to another AVR member and again it was with a new PB, as Simon Dimmock crossed the finish line in 17:42.

Emilie Padmore of Honiton RC was the first female home in 21:07 with Jane Beech of N1Tri Club taking the second female slot in a time of 21:37 while AVR Eleanor Wood was the third female and her time was 21:42.