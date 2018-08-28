Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

AVR Carol Austin wins award at 2018 In Step Devon race in Exmouth

PUBLISHED: 10:43 05 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:43 05 February 2019

AVRs carol Austin Carol Austin with her first F55 prize following her fine run at the 2018 In Step Devon race. Picture AVR

AVRs carol Austin Carol Austin with her first F55 prize following her fine run at the 2018 In Step Devon race. Picture AVR

Archant

AVR Carol Austin received her prize - a rather natty hoodie - for finishing top F55 in the 2018 In Step Devon race series after last Sunday’s Exmouth Five, part of this year’s event, writes Dave Mutter.

The series is a competition between nine local clubs and covers a range of races from a track 3,000m through to a half marathon, including all surfaces track, trail, road and multi-terrain.

Each individual scores from their best five events throughout the year.

Meanwhile, AVR James Green won the latest Seaton Parkrun in a new personal best (PB) time of 16:30 with Wayne Loveridge of Chard RRC taking second place with his time of 16:50.

Third place went to another AVR member and again it was with a new PB, as Simon Dimmock crossed the finish line in 17:42.

Emilie Padmore of Honiton RC was the first female home in 21:07 with Jane Beech of N1Tri Club taking the second female slot in a time of 21:37 while AVR Eleanor Wood was the third female and her time was 21:42.

Most Read

Axminster’s George Hotel reopens this week

Axminster Conservative councillors Andrew Moulding (left) and Ian Hall (right) with the George management team of Alan Berry and Mo Blyth. Picture: GEORGE HOTEL

Mother calls for dog warden in Honiton after her son, six, forced to clean himself of mess in public stream

Amanda Farrant with her son Fin. Ref mhh 06 19TI 9239. Picture: Terry Ife

Exotic feast will aid Axminster charity

Laurence Norman, Gayanath Nanayakkara (Nana), and Pippa Galvin Picture Suzie McFadzean

BREAKING NEWS: Second new town for East Devon

Public consultation on Axminster Masterplan

The Axminster masterplan showing what the centre of the new development could look like. Picture EDDC

Most Read

Axminster’s George Hotel reopens this week

Axminster Conservative councillors Andrew Moulding (left) and Ian Hall (right) with the George management team of Alan Berry and Mo Blyth. Picture: GEORGE HOTEL

Mother calls for dog warden in Honiton after her son, six, forced to clean himself of mess in public stream

Amanda Farrant with her son Fin. Ref mhh 06 19TI 9239. Picture: Terry Ife

Exotic feast will aid Axminster charity

Laurence Norman, Gayanath Nanayakkara (Nana), and Pippa Galvin Picture Suzie McFadzean

BREAKING NEWS: Second new town for East Devon

Public consultation on Axminster Masterplan

The Axminster masterplan showing what the centre of the new development could look like. Picture EDDC

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Feniton Under-18s power to top of Devon League after stunning away performance

AVR Carol Austin wins award at 2018 In Step Devon race in Exmouth

AVRs carol Austin Carol Austin with her first F55 prize following her fine run at the 2018 In Step Devon race. Picture AVR

Seaton Cricket Club to stage a Devon T20 fixture in April

Seaton Cricket Club's ground before the first game of the 2018 Tolchards Devon League season

East Budleigh edged out in Devon KO fixture at Seaton

A generic picture

Mother calls for dog warden in Honiton after her son, six, forced to clean himself of mess in public stream

Amanda Farrant with her son Fin. Ref mhh 06 19TI 9239. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists