AVR's Graham Newton takes on the Celtic National Team

Photo of Graham Newton (305) with the England team. Picture: Axe Valley Runners Archant

Having qualified for the England Athletic Masters Marathon Team, Graham Newton went to York last Sunday for the designated national final to compete against the Celtic National Team, writes Dave Mutter.

Graham ran well, and although suffering from cramp for the last 10 miles, still managed to finish 6th in his age group in 3:41:22. Paul Johns also ran and finished 633rd out of 4,296 in 3:25:00.

Simon Dimmock ran the Great South Run and was dead chuffed to get a PB for the 10 miles of 1:01:38, beating last year by three minutes and finished in 170th spot.

Ron Seward ran the rather hilly Shepton Mallett 10K, finishing 41st out of 287 in 49:44.

Despite the grotty weather 154 runners and many volunteers ensured the Seaton parkrun still went ahead. Oliver Gosden was the winner in 18:42 followed by two AVRs, Lee Maron in 18:54 and Simon Dimmock in 19:22. AVR Karen Eyre was the first female in 22:33 with Emma Bailey of Clapham Chasers RC 2nd F in 22:44 and Kendra Druce 3rd F in 22:58.