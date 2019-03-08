Advanced search

AVR dozen tackle the Granite Way run

PUBLISHED: 15:08 25 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:08 25 March 2019

AVR members who took part in the Granite Way Race, Okehampton. Picture: AVR

A dozen AVR members were involved in the Granite Way race, which is based at Okehampton, writes Carol Austin.

The event offered a 10- or 20-mile option and took place in lovely bright sunshine.

Many of the runners used the meeting as part of their marathon training to practise pacing or to complete their final long run.

It was a five-mile out and back route along The Granite Way with beautiful far-reaching views across Dartmoor.

The runners turned at Lydford with the 20-mile runners completing the route twice. Both races started and finished at the historic and picturesque Okehampton railway station.

First AVR home in the 20-mile race was Rob Collier, who stormed home in a splendid time of 2:16.27, followed by Rupert Pady.

Karen Eyre finished in 2:42.21 with some brilliant pacing and a very strong finish. Margaret Pearce was just behind her in an impressive 2:49.38. Lou Burridge completed it in 3:02.44 with Angela Kerr hot on her heels in 3:02.50 followed by Sam Tooze.

In the 10-mile option, Carol Austin was first AVR, finishing in 1:18.14. Wayne Tooze was next in. Sarah Herfert and Bec Davey ran together finishing in 1:38.52 followed by Martin Kerr.

Full results and positions are not yet available, but should appear here: https://www.exetercitycommunitytrust.co.uk/courses/running-events/granite-way-2019

The post-race coffee and cake in the sunshine on the railway platform was well deserved and enjoyed by all.

