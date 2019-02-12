AVR Duncan Staddon in top 20 finish at the Exmouth Express meeting

AVR members at the Exmouth Five meeting (left to right) Joel Seward, Terry Emmett, Cliff Marriott and Duncan Staddon (84). Picture AVR Archant

The Exmouth Express has taken over from the Fulford 5 and the new race is contested over a flat, fast, five-mile road race that takes in two laps along the seafront and through the town, finishing in the square where we started, writes Dave Mutter.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It was won by Tom Merson of Exmouth Harriers AAC in a time of 24:39 and there were 304 finishers.

There were some excellent AVR performances with Duncan Staddon the first AVR home, finishing 14th in a time of 28:47 that also meant he was second MV40.

Next home for AVR was Terry Emmett, who was 18th in a time of 29:41.

Joel Seward was 61st in 33:13 and Carol Austin finished as third FV55, 112th overall in 36:53. Cliff Marriott prepared for the race by carb loading on curry and beer, resulting in a wind-assisted 134th place in 38:46.

James Green’s run of form continued on Sunday when he won the Four Trigs challenge – where the runners have to visit the trig points at Weston Cliff, Buckton Hill, Beacon Hill and High Peak via a number of control points with many other hills, valley, woods and fields in between – in 2:15:20, with Tim Lenton just behind in 2:22:00.

Gillian Peach and Yvette Hill completed in 4:13, after a tough start and extremely muddy conditions throughout the 17-mile race, which has a massive 3,200 feet of elevation gain.

Ragnhild Richards completed the Humdinger Half Marathon at Taunton in 1:58:20. She was third in her age group and 23rd female.

The second weekend of February saw the staging of the Exeter Half Marathon, run over two days, Saturday and Sunday.

Two AVRs, Sam Tooze and Wayne Toose, ran the course on the Saturday.

They ran together and finished together in 2:01:14, Sam being very happy with a great new PB!

On Sunday morning Angela and Martin Kerr took on the half marathon route, with a fair amount of water on the course after the heavy rain.

Angela finished in 1:57:16 and Martin, coming back from injury, did well to finish in 2:32:11.

Izzy Swainson won the February Junior AVR handicap in a time of 17:17 with Wesley Burrough taking second place in a time of 14:32 and Caitlin Tooze was third in 15:27.

Wesley Burrough leads the rankings with 42 points followed by George Chapman (37) and Caitlin Tooze (36).

Tim Sibley won the senior 3.5-mile handicap in a time of 23:56 with Alan Morbey finishing second on 26:19 and David Cooke finished third in 26:20.

Fran Hodson leads the senior rankings with 40 points with Matt Dominey (37 points) taking second place, and third, with 35 points, was Tim Sibley.

Adan Hennessey of Honiton RC won the latest Seaton Parkrun in a time of 18:33 with Wayne Loveridge of Chard RRC taking second place in a time of 18:39 and AVR Simon Dimmock finished third in 18:56.

Emilie Padmore of Honiton RC was the first female home in a time of 21:36 with Stevie Potter of Chard RRC the second lady home in 22:25 and AVR’s Kerry Board was the third lady to finish with her time being 23:39.