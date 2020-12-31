AVR duo chalk up a century of Parkruns

An incredible 341 took part in the Christmas Day Seaton Parkrun on a clear, cold and beautifully sunny morning, writes Dave Mutter.

The event was only made possible after a sterling effort from East Devon District Council and some Parkrun volunteers, who, between them, cleared the Esplanade of huge quantities of pebbles thrown over by massive freak waves that hit Seaton's seafront last Sunday.

Due to the beach still being unusable the event started and finished on the Esplanade.

The Parkrunners appreciated the efforts and came in festive attire creating a fantastic atmosphere on Christmas morning.

AVR was very well represented with Ellie Dominey the first female finisher, crossing the line in a time of 19:39, this being a 'post pregnancy personal best'.

Andy West, Bec Davey and Carolyn Nation all completed their 50th Parkrun while Mark Day and Tim Sibley reached the 100 Parkrun milestone. Congratulations, to you all.

● On Saturday, the regular Parkrun attracted another 282 Parkrunners and the return of the pebble beach finish.

AVR's Eleanor Wood was first on age grade with an incredible 89 per cent for her time of 21:59 and the fourth female to finish.

The second female finisher was Anita Mellodew in 21:16.

Aileen Heal completed her 100th Parkrun while Simon Dimmock, finished fourth, completing his 101st having celebrated his 100th at Hogmoor Inclosure Parkrun on Christmas Day.

Congratulations, to you both. The next Seaton Parkrun is this coming Saturday (January 4).