Advanced search

AVR duo chalk up a century of Parkruns

PUBLISHED: 10:03 31 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:03 31 December 2019

Running

Running

Archant

An incredible 341 took part in the Christmas Day Seaton Parkrun on a clear, cold and beautifully sunny morning, writes Dave Mutter.

The event was only made possible after a sterling effort from East Devon District Council and some Parkrun volunteers, who, between them, cleared the Esplanade of huge quantities of pebbles thrown over by massive freak waves that hit Seaton's seafront last Sunday.

Due to the beach still being unusable the event started and finished on the Esplanade.

The Parkrunners appreciated the efforts and came in festive attire creating a fantastic atmosphere on Christmas morning.

AVR was very well represented with Ellie Dominey the first female finisher, crossing the line in a time of 19:39, this being a 'post pregnancy personal best'.

Andy West, Bec Davey and Carolyn Nation all completed their 50th Parkrun while Mark Day and Tim Sibley reached the 100 Parkrun milestone. Congratulations, to you all.

● On Saturday, the regular Parkrun attracted another 282 Parkrunners and the return of the pebble beach finish.

AVR's Eleanor Wood was first on age grade with an incredible 89 per cent for her time of 21:59 and the fourth female to finish.

The second female finisher was Anita Mellodew in 21:16.

Aileen Heal completed her 100th Parkrun while Simon Dimmock, finished fourth, completing his 101st having celebrated his 100th at Hogmoor Inclosure Parkrun on Christmas Day.

Congratulations, to you both. The next Seaton Parkrun is this coming Saturday (January 4).

Most Read

£2.1 million bid to buy Seaton Hospital

Seaton Hospital with Cllr Jack Rowland inset. Pictures: Chris Carson

A festive feast at Axminster

Many of the volunteers at the event. Picture: Mary Moy

Honiton woman’s New Year honour

Heather Penwarden BEM

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Driver rushed to hospital with serious injuries after crash

Police carried out a speeding operation in Sidmouth. Picture: Mark Atherton

Most Read

£2.1 million bid to buy Seaton Hospital

Seaton Hospital with Cllr Jack Rowland inset. Pictures: Chris Carson

A festive feast at Axminster

Many of the volunteers at the event. Picture: Mary Moy

Honiton woman’s New Year honour

Heather Penwarden BEM

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Driver rushed to hospital with serious injuries after crash

Police carried out a speeding operation in Sidmouth. Picture: Mark Atherton

Latest from the Midweek Herald

East Devon teams in action at start of a new year of Macron League matches

AVR duo chalk up a century of Parkruns

Running

OBE for Honiton gymnast

Helen Reddy, pictured with some of her medal-winning gymnasts.

Exciting new year predicted for Axe Valley communities

Seaton Mayor Ken Beer

£2.1 million bid to buy Seaton Hospital

Seaton Hospital with Cllr Jack Rowland inset. Pictures: Chris Carson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists