AVR duo complete the Endurance Life Dorset Coastal Marathon

AVR duo Julia Mallon and Helen Holmes completed the Endurance Life Dorset Coastal Marathon which was actually nearly 28 and half miles in distance and the pair report that it most certainly felt that long, writes Dave Mutter.

It was the toughest race the pair have completed to date, but they did reach the finish line still smiling!

The course was stunning, but the hills made their eyes water. Their time for the run was eight hours and 18 minutes.

Post race Helen said: "Never sign up to a race after a couple of wines!"