AVR eleven complete the 2020 ‘Virtual’ London Marathon

AVRs Shaun Vinnicomber (centre) during the 2020 Virtual London Marathon.

Despite the most dreadful conditions 11 AVR’s completed their Virtual London Marathon on Sunday with many using a looped course from Axmouth to the seafront in Seaton, writes Dave Mutter.

AVRs Angela Kerr (right) during the 2020 Virtual London Marathon.

Paul Lloyd was first to start choosing to run a few miles just after midnight (there was a 24-hour window for the event) and completed his race in three stages, popping home for some rest and recuperation in between. His final time was 13:38:57.

Shaun Vinnicombe, running his first ever marathon, was an early starter just after daybreak at 6.15am out at Farway, ably supported by Jeremy Slade and Mark Day with all three completing the full 26.2miles in 5:45:16.

Shaun had stuck rigidly to his programme and it certainly paid off.

He was also one of a few AVRs who starred in the BBC ‘Wonder Wall’ throughout their coverage.

AVRs Tim Sibley during the 2020 Viortual London Marathon.

Another marathon debutant was Ferenc Kovacs, who had won his place in a ballot at the club.

He paced his race very well finishing in an excellent 4:10.43.

Richard Matthews only decided to enter when the race became virtual because he’d been running well through lockdown.

His first ever marathon was a huge success finishing in 4:05:56.

AVRs Rob Collier (centre) during the 2020 Virtual London Marathon.

The final debutant, Daisy Forster, also decided to complete the race in stages, completing the full 26.2m in 9:59.06.

At the other end of the scale Angela Kerr completed her 41st marathon, even beating London’s 40!

The ‘pocket rocket’ found the conditions tough, but kept going as ever supported by several pacers, completing the race in 4:41:28. She was 22nd in her age category of 213 W65s.

Sarah Herfet, who also made a late decision to take part, completed her sixth marathon in 4:50.48 with a number of AVRs supporting her throughout the run.

Rupert Pady and Karen Eyre ran together with Karen in particular suffering in the very strong wind. They finished in 3:47.49.

Both Tim Sibley and Rob Collier were delighted with their efforts and rightly so – their pacing was excellent and their times of 3:24:37 and 2:53:33 respectively are absolutely outstanding especially given the awful weather including cross winds and the difficult build up during the Covid restrictions.

Rob was particularly thankful to his team of pacers who supported him on a rotation basis during the race.

He came 20th in his age category out of almost 2,500 M50s, a tremendous achievement.

Linda Butterworth and Tracy Chapman’s families all walked from Weymouth to Bridport taking just over 11 hours in dreadful conditions.

Pacing was also the order of the day up in London for Jake Smith who completed 14 miles of the elite race supporting the second group of elite male athletes.

What an incredible experience and his pacing was absolutely spot on!

The marathon runners in Seaton were supported by pacers from the club as well as a feed station at each end of the route.

There was also great spontaneous support from those members of the public out on the seafront despite the elements.

A massive thank you to all who contributed a great day for AVR.