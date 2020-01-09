AVR's Jake Smith takes gold at the England Athletics South West Cross Country Championships

Jake Smith took first place in the men's senior race at the England Athletics South West Cross Country Championships in Yeovil on Sunday, writes Dave Mutter.

Running in AVR colours he stormed into the lead at the end of the first of the four laps and continued increasing his lead on the very hilly but not too muddy 8k course finishing in 26:46 to win by a comfortable 45 seconds from two Bristol & West runners who were neck and neck in second and third. Rob Collier finished in a very creditable fourth in the M50 race in 34:11.

There was considerable AVR success in the nine-mile Axmouth Challenge that was won by Robert Mann of Exeter Harriers in 56:08. AVR times were: Simon Dimmock 2nd, 1:01:01; Patrick Devine-Wright 3rd, 1st M50, 1:01:36; Jonathan Day 15th, 1:11:52; Karen Eyre 19th, 2nd F under 50, 1:13:22; Anthony Chadwick 20th, 1:14:11; Eleanor Wood 21st, 2nd F50, 1:14:24; Haydn Boehm 25th, 1:17:02; Kerry Board 26th, 1:17:55; James Ashforth 28th, 1:18:07; Ron Seward 32nd, 1:19:37; Andrew Hartnell 38th, 1:22:22; Martin Sawer 39th, 1:22:40; Geoff Woodward 40th, 1:23:17; Mark Holmes 45th, 1:25:51; Ferenc Kovacs 50th, 1:26:56; Vicki Wraight 55th, 1:29:13; Steven Lewis 60th, 1:31:14; Simon d'Albertanson 61st, 1:31:30; Sarah Herfet 63rd, 1:33:05; Andrew Sayers 71st, 1:36:54; Julia Mallon 75th, 1:41:15; Helen Holmes 76th, 1:41:16; Jennifer Ford 77th, 1:41:49; Diana Burn 81st, 1:46:07 and Kirsty Farrington 85th, 1:56:23.

The 5 mile event with 19 finishers was won by Ross Wayne of Purbeck Runners in 40:50. For the AVR's Lindsey Freathy was 7th, 55:33; Joshua d'Albertanson 12th, 58:53 and Aileen Heal 17th, 1:10:35. The 3 mile event with 5 finishers was won by Finlay Downes in 21:18. AVR's Peter Johns was 3rd, 25:10. 8 runners entered the 1 mile event won by Michael Johns of Seaton Primary in 9:32. Hopefully the event will have raised much needed funds for Axmouth Village Hall.

Liz and Jeremy Slade travelled to Stoke St Gregory near Taunton to run the 5th Stoke Stampede, a local 10k. They both produced PB's with Liz taking 1:08:01 and Jeremy 54.52.

Simon Dimmock was first AVR home in 4th place overall and in a very fast time of 37:49 in the Chard Flyer on New Year's Day. Lee Moran was 5th and took the MV40 prize in 38:24. Joel Seward, battling illness, charged over the line 39th in 44:57. David Cull, celebrating his birthday, eased into 2020 with 47:56, 58th. Cliff Marriott, complete with man flue, finished strongly 75th in 50:34 and Geoff Woodward looked in fine form as he crossed in 52:49 to take 91st place. Katharine Moran, in only her second 10k race, smashed her target time of 1hr to finish 110th in 57:12. Thanks to Chard Road Runners for a well organised and enjoyable race.

On New Year's Day Paul Lloyd and Irene Croad ran 2 Park Runs at Exmouth & Haldon Forest. At Exmouth Irene was 460th in 32:11 with Paul 1 place adrift in 32:13 with 643 running. At a wet and foggy Haldon Forest Paul was 636th in 35:39 and Irene was 637th, 35:40 out of 853 finishers.