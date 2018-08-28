AVR enjoy success at the ‘Oh My Obelisk’ meeting

Seven AVR members took a trip to what proved to be a sunny Dawlish to run in the ‘Oh My Obelisk’ meeting, which is organised by Dawlish Coaster’s RC, writes Dave Mutter.

There are a selection of races to take part in; one mile, nine mile or 13.4 miles of off-road fun and frolics!

The race is named after the large Obelisk that sits in Haldon Forest and from it a stunning view across Dawlish and the Exe Estuary awaits the runners.

Somehow, Karl Hodson managed to miss the great big chunk of phallic-shaped rock when going past, but we guess that he was too busy concentrating on his running.

The 13.4-mile, 2018 version of the event saw AVR fare rather well in the awards as James Green won the race, the men won the team prize and Eleanor Wood took the over 60s ladies’ place.

This year there was a sense of déjà vu all round as the same awards were won! James had a potentially tough race on his hands as Exmouth Harriers’ Simon Minting had recently got the better of him at The Drogo 10 just six weeks before.

James has been very focused on his training and the effort rewarded him by comprehensively winning in 1:24:44, a full three minutes clear.

The team prize is made up of three runners and along with James, the rest of the team was made up of Matt Hewer and Karl ‘The Oblivious Obelisk’ Hodson. Matt came back 14th in 1:36:32 and Karl was only just behind in 15th in 1:37:10. This represents a good win as Teignmouth had turned up with some strong runners given this race is almost in their back yard.

Eleanor was next AVR in and she came home at a fantastic time of 1:52:48, Fran Hodson raced for the first time in 18 months and she performed superbly in a time of 1:55:13.

Steve Haines almost broke the similarities of last year’s awards by being pipped on the line by the first over 60 runner. Steve completed the run in 2:01:38. In the 9-mile race Andy West completed the course in 1:23:40 and completed his first race in AVR colours.