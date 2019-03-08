AVR hand out another £31k to local groups and charities

The 2019 Grizzly presentation. Picture AVR Archant

It was a cracking evening at The Old Picture House in Seaton last Thursday when AVR was able to hand out over £31,000 to mostly local groups and charities following this year’s Grizzly meeting, writes Dave Mutter.

There were 60 different local charitable groups involved, with various activities, including 26 groups of marshals and 10 water station groups.

All these groups were given a donation towards many a diverse plan, including: a sacred music event; Awliscombe Primary School laptops; interactive notice boards for Borrow Pit in Seaton Wetlands; rewire the Mariners’ Hall in Beer; a fibreglass training gig for Lyme Regis gig club; and Bicton Overseas Agricultural Trust training farmers from East Africa. Donations were also given to the private landowners’ favourite charities. Even more charities have benefited from the Grizzly as Guy Sweetman, head of Grizzly sponsor East Devon Sports Therapy, donated money raised in post-race massages to charity. Since records started being kept, £426,000 has been given to various charities and in the later years most have gone to the local community groups that help make East Devon such a great place to be. The eight people on the Grizzly committee, led by race Director Tony Smith, were all given rapturous applause and despite doing this job for three years, two of which were in hellish weather, Tony and crew have set a date of March 8, for the 2020 and the 33rd running of the Grizzly.

For those wondering, the full Grizzly committee is Tony Smith, Carol Austin, Becki Davey, Chris Hill, Steve Haines, Tim Sibley and Rick and Eleanor Wood. Let’s hope for better weather next time!