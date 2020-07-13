AVR July 5k virtual handicap win for Shirley Salter

Archant

AVR members have been putting in the hard yards in the club’s latest virtual handicap.

The July edition of the 5k virtual handicap was won by Shirley Salter in a time of 24:07.

Second place went to Maxine Sweetman who completed the run in 26:03.

In terms of the remaining minor placings; Bob Carter took third with a time of 20:35, Eleanor Wood was fourth in 17:43 and fifth was Ferenc Kovács in a time of 17:05.

In terms of who leads the latest virtual handicap standings, that honour falls to Ference with 36 points.

Bob Carter is sitting second on 32 and he is followed by Richard Matthews (31), Keith Agland (30) and Vicki Wright (29).