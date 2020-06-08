AVR July handicap success for Susan Wall

With lockdown as it is, it was impossible to run the normal AVR 3.5-mile handicap, so Andrew Hartnell took it upon himself to organise a ‘virtual’ 4k handicap, writes Dave Mutter.

Each runner timed themselves over a 4k route and now, every month, will run using their time taken on the first run as their ‘mark’ (unless, of course, they subsequently beat their ‘mark’ time). Susan Wall was the winner of the June handicap in 23:36, over a minute quicker than her ‘mark’ so this time will now be her time to beat in the July handicap.

Ron Seward was the runner-up in a time of 18:30.

The other minor placings were; third was Keith Agland (20:10), fourth, Tim Sibley (16:21) and fifth was Ferenc Kovacs (17:09).

Mathematical geniuses have failed to work out the wonders of the handicap points system, but basically you get one point for running, another point if you beat your ‘mark’ time then the winner gets 20 points, second place picks up 19 and so on.

With this being the first handicap and the ‘top lot’ all beating their ‘mark’ the first leaderboard, one to three, reads: Susan Wall, 22pts; Ron Seward, 21; Keith Agland, 20.