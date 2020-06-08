Advanced search

AVR July handicap success for Susan Wall

PUBLISHED: 16:09 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:09 08 June 2020

Running

Running

Archant

With lockdown as it is, it was impossible to run the normal AVR 3.5-mile handicap, so Andrew Hartnell took it upon himself to organise a ‘virtual’ 4k handicap, writes Dave Mutter.

Each runner timed themselves over a 4k route and now, every month, will run using their time taken on the first run as their ‘mark’ (unless, of course, they subsequently beat their ‘mark’ time). Susan Wall was the winner of the June handicap in 23:36, over a minute quicker than her ‘mark’ so this time will now be her time to beat in the July handicap.

Ron Seward was the runner-up in a time of 18:30.

The other minor placings were; third was Keith Agland (20:10), fourth, Tim Sibley (16:21) and fifth was Ferenc Kovacs (17:09).

Mathematical geniuses have failed to work out the wonders of the handicap points system, but basically you get one point for running, another point if you beat your ‘mark’ time then the winner gets 20 points, second place picks up 19 and so on.

With this being the first handicap and the ‘top lot’ all beating their ‘mark’ the first leaderboard, one to three, reads: Susan Wall, 22pts; Ron Seward, 21; Keith Agland, 20.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus testing centre opens in Honiton

The Governments Test and Trace programme comes to Honiton. Picture: Pixabay

Honiton history: What has the slave trade to do with us?

Tony Simpson with his Anti Slavery books. Ref mhh 13-17TI 9770. Picture: Terry Ife

Nearly £40,000 of drugs cash found after van stopped near Honiton

James Whiteman was found guilty at Exeter Crown Court after £40k of drug mony was found on a van he was driving in Honiton. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police/Archant

Axminster Carpets granted Royal Warrant

Axminster Carpets' royal seal of approval

Talented Axminster girl wins place at Britain’s top performing arts school

Axminster's Katy Roy who has won a place at Britain's top performing arts school.

Most Read

Coronavirus testing centre opens in Honiton

The Governments Test and Trace programme comes to Honiton. Picture: Pixabay

Honiton history: What has the slave trade to do with us?

Tony Simpson with his Anti Slavery books. Ref mhh 13-17TI 9770. Picture: Terry Ife

Nearly £40,000 of drugs cash found after van stopped near Honiton

James Whiteman was found guilty at Exeter Crown Court after £40k of drug mony was found on a van he was driving in Honiton. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police/Archant

Axminster Carpets granted Royal Warrant

Axminster Carpets' royal seal of approval

Talented Axminster girl wins place at Britain’s top performing arts school

Axminster's Katy Roy who has won a place at Britain's top performing arts school.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Upottery appoint Alex McCreadie-Taylor as their new first team manager

Photograph of Upottery 2nd team in their new kit sponsored by Otter Brewery taken shortly before their 2-1 win Upottery Reserves in their new kit sponsored by the Otter Brewery. The team wore the kit in their latest home game, the 2-1 win over Awlicombe. Back row (left to right) Manager Alex McCreadie-Taylor, Lewis Arscott, Brad Morris, Jamie Westwood, Jake Welch, Matt Frost, Dean Sluman, Will Stevens. Front row (left to right) Gavin Richards, Ashley Munt, Harry Leisk, Adam Retter (capt), Olly Cramer, Dan Ingram, Brett Sellick. Missing from the team photo is Phil Derryman. Picture CONTRIBUTED

AVR July handicap success for Susan Wall

Running

Somerset Rebels relive classic Belle Vue Aces clash

Action from the Somerset Rebels KO Cup 1st leg win over Belle Vue Aces. Picture: COLIN BURNETT

Green light for pedestrian crossing outside Axminster school

St Mary’s RC School in busy Lyme Road. Picture: Chris Carson

Devon CCC 2020 brochure proves to be a big success

The Devon CCC 2020 brochure that has proved to be a huge sucess. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24