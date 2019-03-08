AVR head to London for the marathon

AVRs at London. L to R Margaret Pearce, Angela Kerr and Sam Tooze. Picture: Axe Valley Runners Archant

Axe Valley Runners headed to London to take part in the one of the largest marathons in the world writes Dave Mutter.

AVR support crew: L to R: Bec Davey, Emma Richardson, Sarah Herfet and Fiona Pyle. Picture: Axe Valley Runners AVR support crew: L to R: Bec Davey, Emma Richardson, Sarah Herfet and Fiona Pyle. Picture: Axe Valley Runners

Every day we are bombarded with sad and depressing news that you may think the world is just full of gloom then we get a chance to watch mass participation events like the Grizzly and on Sunday, April 28, the London Marathon.

Over 42,000 runners and thousands lining the route all encouraging and full of joy, it really gladdens the heart to see most people are actually very friendly and just want a good time.

A good time is what AVR's Matt Hewer did finishing in a very impressive 3:11.36.

He completed the first half in 1:30.53 with a 3 hour finish in his sights but paid the price for the fast start in those last few tough miles.

Second AVR was Margaret Pearce, who had secured a good for age time last year, finishing this year in 4:03.51.

She ran very consistently until cramp hit around mile 20. She was followed by another good for age runner, Angela Kerr, completing an incredible 11th London Marathon

She completed the race in 4:18.22, a very impressive 87th in the over 60 female category and likely to be enough to retain her good for age.

Lou Burridge was running in her first ever marathon and was delighted to finish in 4:38.41.

For the second year running Sam Tooze had been lucky in the ballot and was running in memory of her mother who passed away six years ago to the day.

Given a very late injury worry, Sam was pleased to even start and completed the marathon in 5:16.46.

All the runners were cheered on by the huge crowds all around the streets of London but were especially chuffed with the AVR support crew of Fiona Pyle, Bec Davey, Emma Richardson and Sarah Herfet who, quite literally, flew the AVR flag!

On Saturday, April 28, five AVRs decided to celebrate marathon weekend on a 26-miler with a difference.

Eleanor Wood, Garry Perratt, Karen Eyre, Lee Moran and Matt Clist ran across Dartmoor from the very top near Belstone to the very bottom near Ivybridge.

The wind and rough going in places made the conditions somewhat more challenging than the streets of London but at least the rain held off for most of the day and they completed in a touch over six hours.

Scott Civil of Dorchester RIOT won the latest Seaton parkrun in 19:41 with Finlay Downes second at 19:53 and Adam Rooke third with 20:07.

The first female home was Marie Droniou-Bordry of Hedge End RC in 22:15 with Alison Carr of Pershore Plum Runners second in 23:19 and AVR's Kerry Board third at 23:28 with 172 finishers this week.

Whilst all eyes were focussed on London, Alan Morbey made the journey to Stratford upon Avon to run the Shakespeare Marathon. Starting in the heart of Stratford, the route passes by all the local historical landmarks before heading out into the countryside where the work really begins. Alan recorded 4:20:37, 363rd overall out of 570 finishers.