AVR March Senior Handicap won by Joel Seward

AVR members at the Yarcombe run in 2008. Picture AVR Archant

AVR activities were brought to a halt as England Atheltics set out new guidelines, writes Dave Mutter.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

England Athletics advises that all face-to-face activity such as club training sessions, events, competitions, club committee and face-to-face meetings, athlete camps, running groups and social events should be suspended until at least the end of April so therefore there have been no club activities in the past week.

However, the March Senior AVR handicap was run way before any form of isolation was occurring and was won by Joel Seward in 21:25 with Eleanor Wood 2nd, 24:33 and Ben Tucker 3rd, 24:00.

Eleanor Wood and Paul Hilder are joint top of the Senior Rankings with 54 points, closely followed by Alan Morbey on 53 points.

Keep safe everyone and we all look forward to running with our mates once again, hopefully in the near future.