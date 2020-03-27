Advanced search

AVR March Senior Handicap won by Joel Seward

PUBLISHED: 13:09 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:09 27 March 2020

AVR members at the Yarcombe run in 2008. Picture AVR

AVR members at the Yarcombe run in 2008. Picture AVR

Archant

AVR activities were brought to a halt as England Atheltics set out new guidelines, writes Dave Mutter.

England Athletics advises that all face-to-face activity such as club training sessions, events, competitions, club committee and face-to-face meetings, athlete camps, running groups and social events should be suspended until at least the end of April so therefore there have been no club activities in the past week.

However, the March Senior AVR handicap was run way before any form of isolation was occurring and was won by Joel Seward in 21:25 with Eleanor Wood 2nd, 24:33 and Ben Tucker 3rd, 24:00.

Eleanor Wood and Paul Hilder are joint top of the Senior Rankings with 54 points, closely followed by Alan Morbey on 53 points.

Keep safe everyone and we all look forward to running with our mates once again, hopefully in the near future.

Most Read

Popular farm shop in Honiton to close for good next month

Nicola Blackmore, of Bartlett's Farm, which is set to close. Picture: Callum Lawton

Toby Garrick leads the mighty green quartet home at the Bath Half Marathon

Running

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

FILL YOUR BOOTS: East Devon pub gives away free booze in aid of NHS

Free beer at Beer. Picture: Carly Okneis

Former East Devon man calls for people to socially distance themselves as he experiences lockdown in Mallorca

Matthew Cull has been living in Mallorca for around three years. Picture: Matthew Cull

Most Read

Popular farm shop in Honiton to close for good next month

Nicola Blackmore, of Bartlett's Farm, which is set to close. Picture: Callum Lawton

Toby Garrick leads the mighty green quartet home at the Bath Half Marathon

Running

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

FILL YOUR BOOTS: East Devon pub gives away free booze in aid of NHS

Free beer at Beer. Picture: Carly Okneis

Former East Devon man calls for people to socially distance themselves as he experiences lockdown in Mallorca

Matthew Cull has been living in Mallorca for around three years. Picture: Matthew Cull

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Honiton RFC archives - a snapshot of a matchday in 2008

Honiton 2nds at home to Exeter Eng. Ref mhsp 41-16TI 9443. Picture: Terry Ife

Adrian Blake takes the honours at first Honiton Wine Bar Golf Society meeting of the year

The Honiton Wine Bar Golf Society at their first meeting of 2020. Picture: TERRY IFE

AVR March Senior Handicap won by Joel Seward

AVR members at the Yarcombe run in 2008. Picture AVR

Devon and Exeter Football League postponed as FA suspends all grassroots football

Drive 24