AVR member Sarah Herfert completes here 50th Parkrun at Seaton

Sarah Herfert completed her 50th parkrun in Seaton on Saturday. Sadly, due to a serious incident, there were no results but big thanks go to all the volunteers and parkrunners at the event for their support and understanding, writes Carol Austin.

Further afield, Lee and Katharine Moran paid a visit to Hilly Fields parkrun in Lewisham. The clue is in the name - three laps around an undulating course with a climb to the finish line. Lee was second to finish in 18.28.

At the very fast and flat Exmouth parkrun on Saturday Rob Collier's fourth place finish in 18:09 secured him an impressive 80 per cent age grade.

AVRs also took part in parkruns in Congleton, Killerton, Ally Pally, Homewood (Chertsey), Aylesbury, Haldon Forest, Groe (Wales) and St Mary's (Bridport)

David Cooke competed in the European Masters Athletics Championships in Jesolo, Italy earlier this month. Competing in his final year in the M60-64 age group, he progressed to the semi-finals of both the 200m and 400m.