AVR members claim three big wins in the 2020 Run Exe City Relays

PUBLISHED: 09:39 25 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:39 25 May 2020

AVR members were in action at the recent Run Exe City Relays, held virtually by City Runs, writes Dave Mutter.

The event is usually held among the banks of the River Exe in Exeter.

However, in light of the on-going Coronavirus pandemic situation this was simply not possible this year.

Therefore, the organisers decided that we could compete virtually using GPS watches as proof of distance covered and time.

The ‘relays’ are run over 4km with each ‘team’ comprising of four members.

We were able to run at any time suitable so long as it was over the weekend just gone.

This meant that all those AVR members needing some sort of a race fix where able to get out and push themselves.

The event had over 100 teams entered from across East/South Devon.

AVR had some fantastic success with two teams winning their categories.

The ladies (55plus) team came first with their combined total time being 1:18:10. The individual times for the team members were: Eleanor Wood (17:55); Carol Austin (19:20); Angela Kerr (19:39) and Sarah Shepley (21:19).

The Men’s 50-59 A team also won their category with their collective time being 1:00:42 with the individual times being: Patrick Devine-Wright (14:32); Rob Collier (13:54); Tim Sibley (16:40) and Karl Hodson (15:36).

Andrew West was first in the 60-64 age category, completing his run in an excellent time of 16:48.

For those interested in looking at the results then go to https://www.city-runs.co.uk/run-exe-virtual-relays where you will find team, individual and age graded results.

