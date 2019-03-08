AVR members led home by Matt Clist at the Exmooor Stagger meeting

Exmoor Stagger runners. Picture: AVR Archant

The Exmoor Stagger is a challenging 16-mile trail race across Exmoor, writes Dave Mutter.

Now in its 20th year and with 3,600 feet of ascent taking in the highest point on Exmoor - Dunkery Beacon - it's not for the faint-hearted.

That did not stop a small group of AVRs taking on the challenge. The race was won by James Baker of Chichester Runners in 1:50:56 whilst Lucy MacAlister of Bristol & West AC was first lady, 2:07:54 6th overall.

Matt Clist was the first AVR to finish, 10th 2:11:01, Karen Eyre 79th 2:41:59 and 3rd FV45. Eleanor Wood was 81st 2:43:04, 1st FV55, Margaret Pearce 138th 3:04:54, Alan Morbey 157th 3:14:40 and Angela Kerr 212nd 3:52:43. There were 225 finishers.

The shorter 10K Exmoor Stumble race was won by James Browning (42:09) whilst Emily Young was 1st lady 50:41, 15th overall. Martin Kerr was 85th 1:36:11 and there were 86 finishers. Many thanks to Minehead Running Club for staging such a well-organised and friendly running event.