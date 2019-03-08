AVR members out in force at the Killerton Parkrun
PUBLISHED: 10:46 28 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:46 28 August 2019
Archant
AVR members have been running at various meetings over the past week, writes Dave Mutter.
Sue Wall ran the extremely hot Severn Bridge Half Marathon, finishing in a time of 2:44:55.
The Battle of Sedgemoor 10k follows a fast, fairly flat, circular route starting and finishing in Huish College, Langport.
This is a very popular race as it offers excellent opportunities for new personal best (PB) times over the distance.
On a scorching hot Sunday, three AVR's lined up on the crowded start line. The race was won in a blistering time of 33:20 by James Pugsley of Bideford AAC.
Terry Emmett was the first AVR home, finishing seventh in a time of 37:27 with Lee Moran, running a new PB, coming ninth in 37:50 and Alan Morbey was 134th in a time of 50:38. There were a total of 428 finishers.
There were a number of AVRs that journeyed to Mid Devon to take part in the latest Killerton Parkrun and many had great success.
Rob Collier was first, finishing in a time of 18:34 and Karen Eyre was the second female home with her time being 21:38, while Diane Newton was first F70 in 32:40.
Other AVR times were: Ben Perry, 22nd, 21:15; Kevin Feeney, 90th, 24:17; Mark Day, 129th, 26:02; Martin Owen, 137th, 26:18; Sarah Shepley, 161st, 27:28; Shirley Salter, 297th, 34:23; Sam Summers, 327th, 36:41and Maxine Sweetman, 341st, 37:38.
AVR's Simon Dimmock won the latest Seaton Parkrun in a time of 18:09 with Simon Bayliss finishing second in 18:32 and Ian Berry-Bowers of Winchester AC was third in 18:39.
Allison Hurst was the first female, crossing the line in 20:35 and she was followed by Jo Davey of Honiton RC in a time of 21:53. Third was Katie Marriott in 22:47.