AVR members out in force at the Killerton Parkrun

Running Archant

AVR members have been running at various meetings over the past week, writes Dave Mutter.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sue Wall ran the extremely hot Severn Bridge Half Marathon, finishing in a time of 2:44:55.

The Battle of Sedgemoor 10k follows a fast, fairly flat, circular route starting and finishing in Huish College, Langport.

This is a very popular race as it offers excellent opportunities for new personal best (PB) times over the distance.

On a scorching hot Sunday, three AVR's lined up on the crowded start line. The race was won in a blistering time of 33:20 by James Pugsley of Bideford AAC.

Terry Emmett was the first AVR home, finishing seventh in a time of 37:27 with Lee Moran, running a new PB, coming ninth in 37:50 and Alan Morbey was 134th in a time of 50:38. There were a total of 428 finishers.

There were a number of AVRs that journeyed to Mid Devon to take part in the latest Killerton Parkrun and many had great success.

Rob Collier was first, finishing in a time of 18:34 and Karen Eyre was the second female home with her time being 21:38, while Diane Newton was first F70 in 32:40.

Other AVR times were: Ben Perry, 22nd, 21:15; Kevin Feeney, 90th, 24:17; Mark Day, 129th, 26:02; Martin Owen, 137th, 26:18; Sarah Shepley, 161st, 27:28; Shirley Salter, 297th, 34:23; Sam Summers, 327th, 36:41and Maxine Sweetman, 341st, 37:38.

AVR's Simon Dimmock won the latest Seaton Parkrun in a time of 18:09 with Simon Bayliss finishing second in 18:32 and Ian Berry-Bowers of Winchester AC was third in 18:39.

Allison Hurst was the first female, crossing the line in 20:35 and she was followed by Jo Davey of Honiton RC in a time of 21:53. Third was Katie Marriott in 22:47.