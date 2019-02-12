Advanced search

AVR members tackle the 2019 Dalwood Three Hill Challenge

PUBLISHED: 14:58 26 February 2019

AVR members at the 2019 Dalwood meeting. Picture AXE VALLEY RUNNERS

The Dalwood Three Hills Challenge is a tough 10-mile race with just under 2,000ft of elevation gain, writes Dave Mutter.

Last year, the terrain was rock hard underfoot and frozen, resulting in a fractionally shorter course than usual.

This year, the runners were greeted by glorious sunshine, muddy conditions underfoot and the knowledge that the full 10-mile course lay before them.

Seventeen-year-old Edmund Greirson of Sidmouth RC led the way with Tim Lenton of Axe Valley Runners hot on his heels.

Matt Clist and James Green closed the gap by mile three with the latter pushing on into the lead.

As the race entered the final stages, James Green had built a significant lead while the chasing pack of three runners fought to claim the runner-up spot.

The final hill of the Dalwood trio is the longest and steepest, a true brute of a climb.

By the halfway up stage, Matt was in second with Tim fourth, but it was Tim who found some good rhythm in the final section to get past Matt and set up a fast and furious downhill finish.

James Green took the tape (1:08:50) followed by Tim (1:11:25, and first MV45) who was just ahead of Edmund (1:11:31) and Matt (1:11:32 and first M40) in a cracking three-way sprint finish.

There was more success for AVR with Karen Eyre (1:30:50) claiming second lady overall despite feeling a little off colour.

Eleanor Wood stormed home in typical fashion for third lady (1:32:52) and first on age-graded time by a whopping four minutes.

Other AVR results were: Rob Collier, 5th, 2nd M45, 1:15:15; Karl Hodson, 8th, 1st M50, 1:16:57; Matt Hewer, 9th, 2nd M40, 1:17:18; Lee Moran, 19th, 1:25:39; Joel Seward, 23rd, 1:27:23; Andrew Hartnell, 40th, 1:37:03; Ferenc Kovacs, 45th, 1:38:34; Kerry Board, 47th, 1:38:38; Ron Seward, 59th, 1st M60, 1:45:07; Anders Larsson, 60th, 1:45:18; Steven Lewis, 63rd, 2nd M65, 1:45:26; Wayne Tooze, 69th, 1:49:32; Andrew Sayers, 93rd, 1st M70, 2:09:23. There were 97 runners in the race.

There was also great AVR success in the three-mile Three Hills mini challenge with Sam Eyre winning in a time of 23:43 and Harry Hodson was third in 24:32. Noah Remington was fifth, 26:11; Peter Johns 7th, 27:04; Wesley Burrough 11th, 29:34 and Jenny Ford 15th, 38:11. Well done, to all who completed the course.

There was also a fun run that was won by Oscar Purchase of Exeter Tri Club with Freddie McMahon the only AVR representative finishing seventh in a time of 11:59.

