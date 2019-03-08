AVR members triumph over the Tram in the annual 'Race the Tram' contest

AVR members on the tram ahead of the annual race. Picture: AVR Archant

The annual AVR 'Race the Tram' relay took place on last week, writes Dave Mutter.

There were five relay teams in the challenge. Four of the teams were a mixture of juniors and seniors, and there was also a 'super team', of adult males.

The race tram was tram number eight which, suitably was 50 years old, their oldest tram, built in Eastbourne for Seaton Tramway.

This year AVR were very pleased to have a rare win by over three minutes. The team consisted of: Rob Collier, Matt Hewer, Matt Clyst Joel Seward, Chet Gillespie, Lee Moran and Simon Dimmock who arrived at the terminal in 14:10 and the tram was second in a time of 17:52.

Third was the Black team 18:46, fourth were the Green team 19:38, fifth, the Yellow team 20:07, and, completing the challenge, the Red team came home in 20:22.

After all the fun, a splendid barbecue was prepared on David Cooke's barbecue all overseen by Paul Tolchard and Rick Wood, and there was not a crumb left (even for the seagulls). Many thanks to the tram station who volunteer to work at this event we are all very grateful and AVR will be giving a donation to the Devon Air Ambulance.

The Jurassic Coast 10k is an annual not for profit race with all proceeds donated to Force, a local charity providing cancer services across Devon.

The undulating route starts on the seafront at Budleigh Salterton and takes runners along the beautiful Otter Valley and spectacular South West Coast Path.

The race was won by Dave Grima in 37:37. Keeping it a family affair the first lady was Claire Grima in 40:26, 10th overall.

The first AVR back, and taking time out from wedding anniversary celebrations, was Eleanor Wood in 48:08, 60th overall and 1st FV60.

Then came: Margaret Pearce, 96th, 51:52; Alan Morbey, 97th, 51:57 and Roger Bramley, 110th, 53:16, whilst AVR newcomers, Bob Carter and Mark Day, finished 186th, 1:00:20 and 211th, 1:04:11,respectively. There were 324 finishers.

Meanwhile, the latest Seaton Parkrun was won by Robert Perry of Blackheath & Bromley Harriers AC, crossing the line in 17:54.

Second home was Craig Hallett of Royal Wootton Bassett Hounds, in 18:07 and third was Luke Reed of Pure Endurance Triathletes, in 18:17.

The first female to finish was Phoebe Clark of Cycle Life E Devon Tri in 20:52 with AVR's Chloe Burridge the next lady home in 22:14 and the third female to finish Nikki Guiver of Yeovil Town RRC in 22:32.