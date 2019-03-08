AVR out in good numbers for the Nightjar meeting

As dusk fell on a beautiful moonlit Saturday evening at Bicton Arena, several Axe Valley Runners lined up for the start of the Nightjar, two races in one consisting of 5-mile and 9 ¼-mile races run across undulating heathland, writes Carol Austin.

In the long race AVRs faired very well with Sue Hayes third woman and tenth overall in 1:16:03. Then neck and neck were Simon Davey 13th in 1:21:01, Margaret Pearce 14th in 1:21:01 also securing the first FV40+ whilst Alan Morbey was 17th in 1:25:39 winning the first MV60+.

In the 5-mile race Emma Richardson was 42nd in 54:09, Carolyn Nation 63rd in 1:02:30 and Sam Summers 69th in 1:04:33.

Earlier in the day, Cliff Marriot completed the 10k "What Came Before" race at the same venue finishing 23rd in 58:02.

Two intrepid AVRs entered the Chard Chaser, a multi-terrain 10k mostly on road but with two long hills to negotiate. In the rain, Roger Bramley was pleased to finish 21st in a time of 49:39 whilst Geoff Rugg had a great run to finish 42nd in 54:42.