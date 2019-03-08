Advanced search

AVR pair net one-two at latest Seaton Parkrun

PUBLISHED: 10:37 13 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:37 13 November 2019

AVR members Simon Dimmock and Matt Hewer completed a one-two at the latest Seaton Parkrun, writes Dave Mutter.

Dimmock was first home, finishing in a time of 18:45 with Hewer home just over a minute later, finishing in 19:47.

James Bamber was third in a time of 19:57.

Ellie Dominey was the first female home with her time being 21:37 and a close second was Karen Eyre, 21:48. Emma Rathbone was third female in 22:00.

The AVR November senior handicap was won by Lee Moran in a time of 20:20.

Second place went to Kerry Board in 25:24 and third was Eleanor Wood in 25:22.

In terms of the overall rankings, Lee[Moran] now leads with a score of 165 points.

Sitting second is Tim Sibley, 140, and Kerry Board is third with 137, so there is all to play for when the final race in the series takes place in December.

