Running - AVR encourage new parkrun members

As Christmas nears, AVR members continue to hit the track, writes Dave Mutter.

AVR's Simon Dimmock won the latest Seaton parkrun in 18:32, followed by Clin Davies, 19:09, and Dean Churchill of PE Triathletes, 19:32.

Sarah Davies was the 1st female in 22:45 with Darcie Cockburn taking 22:55 and AVR's Kerry Board 3rd femlae in 23:06. There were 148 competitors in this parkrun so why not come along and have a go?

The parkrun ethos is that it is open to all abilities and all ages, so you can cover 5K in whatever time suits you. It's free to enter, but to get recorded please register at parkrun.org.uk/register/ The runs take place every Saturday at 9am and next week there will be a special parkrun at 9am on Christmas Day.

-There was one person omitted from the AVR awards last week and that was for Club Person of the Year which went to Lesley Adams.