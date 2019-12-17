Advanced search

Running - AVR encourage new parkrun members

PUBLISHED: 11:48 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:48 17 December 2019

Running

Running

Archant

As Christmas nears, AVR members continue to hit the track, writes Dave Mutter.

AVR's Simon Dimmock won the latest Seaton parkrun in 18:32, followed by Clin Davies, 19:09, and Dean Churchill of PE Triathletes, 19:32.

Sarah Davies was the 1st female in 22:45 with Darcie Cockburn taking 22:55 and AVR's Kerry Board 3rd femlae in 23:06. There were 148 competitors in this parkrun so why not come along and have a go?

The parkrun ethos is that it is open to all abilities and all ages, so you can cover 5K in whatever time suits you. It's free to enter, but to get recorded please register at parkrun.org.uk/register/ The runs take place every Saturday at 9am and next week there will be a special parkrun at 9am on Christmas Day.

-There was one person omitted from the AVR awards last week and that was for Club Person of the Year which went to Lesley Adams.

Most Read

Honiton’s old tourist information centre could become vegan café if expansion plans get go-ahead

The Tourist Information Centre, Honiton. Picture: Alex Walton

Axminster Masterplan hangs in the balance

The centre of Axminster's urban extenion in the original Masterplan. Picture; EDDC

Honiton auction house sets its sights on a new home atfer posting best-ever trading year

Liz and Duncan Chilcott. Picture: Eddie Esdale

UPDATE: Aliens land UFO on Roundball Hill

Missing burglar with links to Ottery and Honiton found

Joshua Richards, who has links to Ottery St Mary and Honiton, is wanted by police. PIcture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Most Read

Honiton’s old tourist information centre could become vegan café if expansion plans get go-ahead

The Tourist Information Centre, Honiton. Picture: Alex Walton

Axminster Masterplan hangs in the balance

The centre of Axminster's urban extenion in the original Masterplan. Picture; EDDC

Honiton auction house sets its sights on a new home atfer posting best-ever trading year

Liz and Duncan Chilcott. Picture: Eddie Esdale

UPDATE: Aliens land UFO on Roundball Hill

Missing burglar with links to Ottery and Honiton found

Joshua Richards, who has links to Ottery St Mary and Honiton, is wanted by police. PIcture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Sidmouth Indoor Cricket League comes down to winner-takes-all finale

Indoor cricket action

Blackmore at the double as Ottery U14s maintain their unbeaten league campaign

Ottery St Mary Under-14s player George Durham in the thick of the action during the 6-2 win at Brixington. Picture STEPHEN UPSHER

Lyme’s deputy mayor resigns

Jeff Scowen who has resigned as Lyme's deputy mayor with immediate effect. Picture JS

Running - AVR encourage new parkrun members

Running

Lyme Regis junior stableford success for Jevan Hampton-Rumbold

Golf club and ball
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists