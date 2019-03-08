Advanced search

AVR quartet complete the Age UK Exeter 10k Superhero Run

PUBLISHED: 13:11 18 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:11 18 June 2019

(Left to right) AVR members Lee Moran, Karen Ayre and Rob Collier at the Exeter 10k Superhero Run.Picture AVR

Four Axe Valley Runners took on the Age UK Exeter 10k Superhero Run which is part of the Instep series of races, writes Dave Mutter.

It starts and finishes from the Piazza Terracina at Haven Banks. 32nd overall and the first F45 was Karen Eyre in 45:50.

Denise Burgess also completed the run, finishing in 1:17:42. For the men, Lee Moran, competing in his first road 10k for some time, ran a very good 38:09 finishing sixth and second M40. He was closely followed by Rob Collier, who finished seventh and also 2nd M45 in a time of 38:29.

Meanwhile, Ellie Dominey completed the Killerton Duathlon, a run-bike-run sprint of 5k - 20k - 3k, with off-road runs around Killerton grounds and a road bike to Cullompton and back.

There was a strong female field so didn't expect too much and set out conservatively as it was her first multi-sport race since giving birth to her son just four months ago, but was pleased to feel strong throughout and finish as third female, 24th overall in a total time of 1:15:57.

Cliff Marriott spent the weekend in Berkshire at the Endure 24 hour event as part of a five-man team, 'Spice Up Your Life'.

Cliff managed six five-mile laps throughout the 24 hours and is now spiced out!

AVR Matt Hewer won the latest Seaton Parkrun in a time of 19:19 with Alice Wright of Vale of Aylesbury AC, taking second place in 19:28 and Molly Adkin was third in 19:43.

