AVR quartet enjoy the Exeter City Community Half Marathon

Running Archant

On Saturday four AVR's attended the very well-run Exeter City Community Trust Half Marathon, writes Dave Mutter.

This event is also repeated on Sunday such is the demand for places! Unfortunately, due to Storm Ciara the Sunday event was postponed.

However, the runners were met with near perfect conditions for running on Saturday. It is a two-lap course starting at Haven Banks and heading along a relatively flat route along the footpath and cycle track of the River Exe and Exeter Canal.

It's an event well timed to see how your spring marathon training is going. The race of nearly 300 runners was won by Chris Rimmer of Tavistock Run Project in 1:11:43. First home for AVR was Rob Collier, 27th with a PB of 1:24:16 and second MV 50.

Next up was Karen Eyre in 1:43:30 and second FV 45, followed by Angela Kerr who improved on last year's time by a minute in 1:56:52 and was first FV 60. Despite struggling with illness all week Martin Kerr took on the course but pulled out halfway.

With the first four home in the February handicap non qualifiers the race was won by Eleanor Wood in 25:05 with Paul Hilder taking second place in a time of 25:32 and Ron Seward was third in 27:02. Katherine Moran now leads the standings with 40 points followed by Paul Hilder 37 and Alan Morbey 35.