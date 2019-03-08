Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

AVR quartet run well at Brighton

PUBLISHED: 12:49 16 April 2019

AVRs at the Brighton Marathon. Picture AXE VALLEY RUNNERS

AVRs at the Brighton Marathon. Picture AXE VALLEY RUNNERS

Archant

Four AVRs travelled to Brighton for the marathon in cool but breezy conditions, writes Dave Mutter.

First home for AVR was Simon Dimmock in a fantastic 3:03:28. This was even more amazing as, the day before, Simon did the Hove Parkrun in 17:27.

Next home were two gunning for 'good for age' times for the London Marathon next year. Firstly, Rupert Pady at the grand old age of 50 doing it in 3:14:08, nearly a minute under the required time.

Next up was Karen Eyre, running with Rob Collier as a pace companion, who had already achieved his 'good for age' last year.

Crossing the line together in a time of 3:36:46, Karen smashed her required time by over 16 minutes – astonishing.

The times were really hard earned, running into a strong headwind over the last five miles.

The latest Seaton Parkrun had 234 runners and was won by Alan Baker in 17:09 with Wayne Loveridge, of Chard RRC, taking second in a time of 17:56 and Andy Kirkup was third in 18:00.

The first female home was Lucy Cambridge of Halesowen A&CC with Lisa Cruise of SWRR just holding off Joanna Hawkins of Pure Endurance Triathletes by three seconds to finish as the second lady in a time of 23:01.

Most Read

Seaton stabbing: man admits wounding with intent

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Plans to convert Honiton’s long-closed Liquid Assets shop into a home are refused

Terry Farebrother of Liquid Assets, pictured in 2010. Picture: Terry Ife ref mhh 2794-42-10TI

Blood pressure tests at Axminster

Retired GP Dr Simon Hodges tests Axminster Town Crier Nick Goodwin’s blood pressure at the Rotary Club’s free screening event. Picture Barrie Castle

East Devon elections 2019: Meet the candidates vying for seats in Axminster, Seaton, Colyton and neighbouring parishes

The centre of Axminster with its historic Minster Church. Picture Chris Carson

Colyton Reserves win at Bradninch - picture special

Action from the Colyton Reserves' Macron League Division Six 4-2 win at Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Most Read

Seaton stabbing: man admits wounding with intent

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Plans to convert Honiton’s long-closed Liquid Assets shop into a home are refused

Terry Farebrother of Liquid Assets, pictured in 2010. Picture: Terry Ife ref mhh 2794-42-10TI

Blood pressure tests at Axminster

Retired GP Dr Simon Hodges tests Axminster Town Crier Nick Goodwin’s blood pressure at the Rotary Club’s free screening event. Picture Barrie Castle

East Devon elections 2019: Meet the candidates vying for seats in Axminster, Seaton, Colyton and neighbouring parishes

The centre of Axminster with its historic Minster Church. Picture Chris Carson

Colyton Reserves win at Bradninch - picture special

Action from the Colyton Reserves' Macron League Division Six 4-2 win at Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Wilmington hosting Torbay Motor Club Easter weekend action

Honiton driver Kieran Anderson, the ASWMC AX Champion in his Smart Roadster. Picture RACHEL TELFER

Honiton Under-8s continue to show real development

Some of the Honiton RFC Under-8s. Picture HRFC

AVR quartet run well at Brighton

AVRs at the Brighton Marathon. Picture AXE VALLEY RUNNERS

Axe Cliff seniors net whitewash win over visiting Charminster

The memorial on the beach at Normandy. Picture DAVE BRUCE

Honiton projects to bid for Dragon’s Den-style funding

The Beehive. Ref mhh 02 19TI 8122. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists