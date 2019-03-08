AVR quartet run well at Brighton
PUBLISHED: 12:49 16 April 2019
Four AVRs travelled to Brighton for the marathon in cool but breezy conditions, writes Dave Mutter.
First home for AVR was Simon Dimmock in a fantastic 3:03:28. This was even more amazing as, the day before, Simon did the Hove Parkrun in 17:27.
Next home were two gunning for 'good for age' times for the London Marathon next year. Firstly, Rupert Pady at the grand old age of 50 doing it in 3:14:08, nearly a minute under the required time.
Next up was Karen Eyre, running with Rob Collier as a pace companion, who had already achieved his 'good for age' last year.
Crossing the line together in a time of 3:36:46, Karen smashed her required time by over 16 minutes – astonishing.
The times were really hard earned, running into a strong headwind over the last five miles.
The latest Seaton Parkrun had 234 runners and was won by Alan Baker in 17:09 with Wayne Loveridge, of Chard RRC, taking second in a time of 17:56 and Andy Kirkup was third in 18:00.
The first female home was Lucy Cambridge of Halesowen A&CC with Lisa Cruise of SWRR just holding off Joanna Hawkins of Pure Endurance Triathletes by three seconds to finish as the second lady in a time of 23:01.