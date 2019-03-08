AVR quartet run well at Brighton

AVRs at the Brighton Marathon. Picture AXE VALLEY RUNNERS Archant

Four AVRs travelled to Brighton for the marathon in cool but breezy conditions, writes Dave Mutter.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

First home for AVR was Simon Dimmock in a fantastic 3:03:28. This was even more amazing as, the day before, Simon did the Hove Parkrun in 17:27.

Next home were two gunning for 'good for age' times for the London Marathon next year. Firstly, Rupert Pady at the grand old age of 50 doing it in 3:14:08, nearly a minute under the required time.

Next up was Karen Eyre, running with Rob Collier as a pace companion, who had already achieved his 'good for age' last year.

Crossing the line together in a time of 3:36:46, Karen smashed her required time by over 16 minutes – astonishing.

The times were really hard earned, running into a strong headwind over the last five miles.

The latest Seaton Parkrun had 234 runners and was won by Alan Baker in 17:09 with Wayne Loveridge, of Chard RRC, taking second in a time of 17:56 and Andy Kirkup was third in 18:00.

The first female home was Lucy Cambridge of Halesowen A&CC with Lisa Cruise of SWRR just holding off Joanna Hawkins of Pure Endurance Triathletes by three seconds to finish as the second lady in a time of 23:01.