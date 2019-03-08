AVR's Tim Sibley takes on one of the world's hardest ironmans: AVR race reports

AVR's David Cooke representing GB Masters in the 200m in Venice. Picture: AVR Archant

A round-up of all the AVR events for the past week

Masters in Venice

David Cooke competed in the European Masters Athletics Championships in Jesolo, Italy earlier this month. Competing in his final year in the M60-64 age group, he progressed to the semi-finals of both the 200m and 400m.

His overall positions in the 200m (14th) and 400m (10th) were not sufficient to qualify for the finals but he did achieve a personal best of 27.44 in the 200m.

Iron Tim

Last Sunday Tim Sibley took part in Ironman Wales in Tenby which has the reputation of being one of the hardest Ironman races in the world. It was a perfect morning for the race and as the sun started to rise at 7am Tim lined up on Tenby North beach with the 2000 other entrants for the 2.4 mile swim.

Tim swam well in the calm conditions to complete the swim 1:14:27. One of the peculiarities of Ironman Wales is the 1km run through Tenby cheered on by the amazing crowds from the swim to transition where you start the 112 mile bike ride. The bike course follows a loop around Pembrokeshire past beaches, castles and hills a-plenty, with crowds on the final hill making it feel like the Tour de France. Tim had a great ride finishing the 112 miles in 6:32:08.

The final marathon run (26.2 miles) consists of four hilly loops around Tenby. The support on the course was amazing and Tim was really pleased to complete the marathon in 4:24:27 and cross the line in a total time of 12:38:11 to become an Ironman, in 512 place out of 1876 finishers, 72nd/280 in his age group. Congratulations Tim on an amazing feat.

Dominey's Darley Duathlon

On Sunday Ellie Dominey took part in the Darley Moor Sprint Duathlon. This 5k run - 20k bike - 2.5k run event was a qualifying event for the World Duathlon Championships, to be held in Amsterdam in September 2020. The chance of a GB cap meant a high quality field and being just seven months post-partum Ellie wasn't at full fitness, but was looking for a top four in age group to secure selection. Not the best of build-ups when the night before her baby was ill and ended up in hospital but after lots of coffee and adrenaline, Ellie made the start line. The course was multiple laps of the Darley Moor motor racing circuit in Derbyshire. A very flat course didn't play to Ellie's cycling strengths as a climber but the run was better than expected with 19:39 5k and 10:08 splits. Ellie absolutely nailed it finishing as tenth woman overall and second in her age category to take one of the four automatic spots for the GB team. Another GB vest for AVR on its way!

50 up at parkrun

Sarah Herfert completed her 50th parkrun in Seaton on Saturday. Sadly due to a serious incident there were no results but big thanks go to all the volunteers and parkrunners at the event for their support and understanding.

Further afield, Lee and Katharine Moran paid a visit to Hilly Fields parkrun in Lewisham. The clue is in the name - three laps around an undulating course with a climb to the finish line. Lee was second to finish in 18.28.

At the very fast and flat Exmouth parkrun on Saturday Rob Collier's fourth place finish in 18:09 secured him an impressive 80% age grade.

AVRs also took part in parkruns in Congleton, Killerton, Ally Pally, Homewood (Chertsey), Aylesbury, Haldon Forest, Groe (Wales) and St Mary's (Bridport)

Night racing at Bicton

As dusk fell on a beautiful moonlit Saturday evening at Bicton Arena, several Axe Valley Runners lined up for the start of the Nightjar, two races in one consisting of 5 and 9 ¼ miles races run across undulating heathland.

In the long race AVRs faired very well with Sue Hayes third woman and tenth overall in 1:16:03. Then neck and neck were Simon Davey 13th in 1:21:01, Margaret Pearce 14th in 1:21:01 also securing the first FV40+ whilst Alan Morbey was 17th in 1:25:39 winning the first MV60+.

In the 5 mile race Emma Richardson was 42nd in 54:09, Carolyn Nation 63rd in 1:02:30 and Sam Summers 69th in 1:04:33.

Earlier in the day, Cliff Marriot completed the 10k "What Came Before" race at the same venue finishing 23rd in 58:02.

Chaser in the Rain

Two intrepid AVRs entered the Chard Chaser, a multi-terrain 10k mostly on road but with two long hills to negotiate. In the rain Roger Bramley was pleased to finish 21st in a time of 49:39 whilst Geoff Rugg had a great run to finish 42nd in 54:42.

Newton nets the bling again

On a very wet Sunday morning, Graham Newton ran the Killerton Half Marathon, a multi terrain race. This was a very hilly, muddy race over tracks and fields around the Killerton Estate. Graham was really pleased to finish in 18th place overall out of 90 runners, in a time of 1:58:23 to win the male vet over 60 prize, despite being 70!

Three Tri in Torbay

Last Sunday three intrepid AVRs took on The Torbay Autumn Sprint Triathlon

comprising 400m pool swim (400m) 10 mile cycle around Torbay Velo Park and a a 5K run. Jon Day did a 9.31 swim; 24.58 bike; 21.05 run to finish in a total time including transition of 58.31.04 in 22nd place out of 144 finishers (sixth in age). Chris Keefe did a 10.17 swim; 30.20 bike; 30.47 run for a total time of 1.14.16 in 92nd Place.

In Gill Day's first sprint distance Tri, she did a 11.57 swim ;31.08 bike 34.26; run with a total time of 1.21.40 to finish 118th.

It was a well organised event held twice yearly for all ages from 8 years.