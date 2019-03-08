Runners brace the weather to take-on marathons: AVR running report

Andrew Hartnell and Ragnhld Kordt Richards who completed the Run Jurassic marathon. Picture: AVR Archant

Despite the weather and a few race cancellations AVR were out in force this weekend, writes Carol Austin.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Angela Kerr after completing her 40th marathon at Barnstaple. Picture: AVR Angela Kerr after completing her 40th marathon at Barnstaple. Picture: AVR

40 not out for awesome Angela

Angela Kerr completed an astonishing 40th marathon on Sunday at the Jewson Barnstable Marathon. In the worst of conditions with high winds and driving rain, Angela finished in an excellent 4:24 in 147th place out of 239 finishers and second W60.

Alan Morbey and Margaret Pearce at the Camelot Challenge. Picture: AVR Alan Morbey and Margaret Pearce at the Camelot Challenge. Picture: AVR

Ian Clements finished in 4:31.34, 164th place and seventh M60.

In the half marathon Cliff Marriott completed it in 1:54.02, finishing 155th out of the 475 who took part.

Jurassic joy for Richards and Hartnell

On Saturday AVR's Ragnhld Kordt Richards and Andrew Hartnell crossed the border into Dorset to run the Run Jurassic Marathon, organised by White Star running. Buses took the runners from the finish at Fresh Water Bay to Osmington Mills for an 8 am start. The rain held off but the 20+ mile head wind was consistent throughout the race. Andrew set off well completing the first half in 2: 06 but the lack of distance training soon showed and his pace slowed. Ragnhld passed him at mile 22 on a mile of tough running on shingles. She finished in 5:29.45 77th place and fifth in age category with Andrew finishing 5:39.09 in 90th in a field of 221 runners.

Sunday's half marathon and 10k at the same event were cancelled due to the severe weather.

Braving the rain at the Bradley's 10k

In Exmouth, four AVRs took part in the Bradley's 10k despite the drizzle and windy conditions. I am led to believe some may have opted out due to the weather!

Bob Carter finished in 53:54 achieving another PB closely followed by Mark Day in 55:00 which was also a PB and Martin Owen in 55.25.

Diane Burn completed her first race since joining AVR with a PB in 58.24.

Camelot rewards spectacular views and cake!

Last Sunday, in very different weather, Alan Morbey and Margaret Pearce took part in The Camelot Challenge, an off-road half marathon offering spectacular views across the Somerset Levels towards the Bristol Channel and beyond whilst presenting a very challenging, hilly course for participants.

Hot, sunny, breezy conditions greeted the runners of both the two and four-legged variety on the start line outside The Typhon School in Sherborne for the seventh running of the event. Margaret Pearce finished 41st in 2:12:17 and Alan Morbey, 46th in 2:15:57 with 222 completing the half marathon.

Money raised from the event helps local community groups and projects and thanks go to the organisers for the ample supplies of cake and refreshments on offer at the finish line!

100 up for Agland

At Seaton parkrun on Saturday Keith Agland completed his 100th parkrun acting as a pacer. Congratulations Keith! Matt Hewer was third finisher with Ellie Dominey first female across the line closely followed by Chloe Burridge. Ron Seward was fourth on age grade.

Again many AVRs were out on their travels with parkrun tourism at Coventry, Swindon, Killerton, Eden Project, Homewood, Parke, Exeter Riverside, Teignmouth and St Mary's, Bridport.