AVR Running - all the latest news from the popular running club

AVR's Rob Collier in Maine. Picture: AVR Archant

Carol Austin writes in with a full report of all of AVR's events from the past week.

Team AVR before the Minster Challenge. Picture: AVR

Seventh heaven for the Newtons

Graham and Diane Newton ran the Bournemouth Half Marathon this Sunday. Despite the gloomy forecasts the weather stayed dry, for this fast flat race. Graham, in another fine performance, came 2nd MV70 in a time of 1:41:10 qualifying for the second year running for the England Athletics Masters Team. Diane finished in 2:36:26. She had set a target for herself to run seven half marathons this year to celebrate her 70th birthday in July. Although she was a little disappointed with her time for this, her last half marathon of the year, she was very pleased to finally reach her target, proving that running is for the young at heart, and not just for the young in years.

The Maine man

Rob Collier travelled to Portland, Maine in the USA to run a marathon in memory of a good friend, Sue Randall who sadly died earlier this year. She had been brought up in Maine before moving to Colyton. The course was an out and back with 900 feet of elevation especially in the latter half. Rob ran a tremendous time of 2:56.36 taking more than a minute off his PB to finish in 20th place and first male 45. He was delighted with the time but, even more pleased to have raised almost a thousand pounds for Target Ovarian Cancer. Congratulations on both achievements.

Moran storms to third at Minster

Glorious autumn sunshine greeted the 27 senior and junior AVRs as they started the gruelingly muddy 5k and 12k Minster Challenge races. As always the events were hosted and brilliantly organised by Axe Valley Academy PTFA in Axminster.

First the 12k - and those challenging, slippery hills proved no obstacle for first AVR home and third overall, Lee Moran in his first ever top three finish. He was also second M40 finishing in 52:01. Then followed a clutch of great AVR finishes starting with fifth overall James Glennie in 52:51 followed by Simon Dimmock in 54:10, sixth with Rupert Pady in eighth and first M50 in 56:30.

AVR's women also had a fine day with Karen Eyre fifth women home with a fantastic time of 1:02:54 closely followed by Eleanor Wood who steamed home in 1:03:22, first F50, then Kerry Board in 1:05:19 ninth woman finisher.

Other AVR times and positions were: James Ashforth in 1:01:56 (21st) ; Noah Remington in 1:02:15 (22nd); Ron Seward1:06:47 (38th and second M60); Daniel Taylor 1:06:58 (39th); Richard Matthews 1:07.00 (40th); Margaret Pearce1:07:42 (42nd); Roger Bramley 1:08:41 (44th); Alan Morbey 1:11:19 (49th); Sarah Herfet 1:14:32 (57th); Vicki Wraight 1:14:50 (58th); Andrew Sayers 1:20:47 (76th); Nick Adams 1:21:09 (77th); Thom Mincham 1:23:27 (83rd); David Hutchings 1:26:33 (91st) and Jennifer Ford 1:34:03 (99th). A field of 106 completed the race.

Five AVR juniors flew around the fierce 5k course. Flying home first AVR in second place overall was Sam Eyre in a spectacular 26:08. First female AVR was Naomi Glennie in a superb 33:32 (fifth female). Corbin Cox was seventh in 28:25; Harry Hodson 28:39 (eighth) just ahead of brother Fred Hodson 33:21(19th).

Big thanks to Caz Jefferies and Axe Valley Academy PTFA for a fantastic event; to the AVA students for their ingeniously upcycled medals; and to Garry Perratt for the results.

AVR dominate East Devon Community Series

The Minster Challenge was the last of the eight races in the East Devon Community Series and AVR has taken the top three individual places with Eleanor Wood again the champion with 676.6 points. Tim Lenton is in second place with 615.7 and Rob Collier third with 598.7. The series takes the best four races completed by each runner with scoring based on age and gender.

Eight great PBs at Seaton parkrun

It was perfect conditions for Seaton parkrun on Saturday with sunshine and very little wind. While many may have been distracted by the rugby or saving themselves for Sunday's races an impressive 28 AVRs took part with eight recording PBs. Well done to Tim Sibley, Paul Hilder, Geoff Rugg, Sarah Herfet, Mark Day, Janette Mack, Joanne Orsman and Paul Lloyd. Simon Dimmock wss second finisher in 18:39 with Janet Cullum first age graded runner in 76.32% and Ron Seward second in 76.10%.

Other AVRs travelled further afield for parkruns with Angela Kerr securing a PB of 25.02 and 80% age grade on the fast Exmouth course.