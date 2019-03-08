Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

AVR’s Carol Austin and Angela Kerr ‘fly’ at Fleet Half Marathon

PUBLISHED: 13:38 19 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:38 19 March 2019

AVR duo Angela Kerr (left) and Carol Austin before the Fleet Half Marathon. Picture AVR

AVR duo Angela Kerr (left) and Carol Austin before the Fleet Half Marathon. Picture AVR

Archant

Thankfully Storm Gareth was over and Sunday in Fleet, Hampshire, was a beautiful sunny, if cold and still blustery, morning for the 2500 plus runners on the start line of the Fleet Half Marathon.

The race was one of the England Athletics masters series and therefore attracted huge numbers of very fast older runners.

Carol Austin and Angela Kerr travelled up there having secured their respective qualifying times at the recent Brighton Half Marathon.

The course started and finished in the town with a four-mile then a nine-mile loop into the Hampshire countryside.

Both managed to improve on their Brighton time, Carol by just 20 seconds and Angela, knocking an impressive three minutes off her time!

Carol finished in 1:42:23, 160th woman (out of 895) with Angela completing it in 1:50:39, 288th woman.

● The 19-mile Grizzly paled into insignificance as AVR member Patrick Devine-Wright took part in the Hardmoors ultra race along the Cleveland Way in Yorkshire on Saturday.

The race is 53 miles in length with 3,000m of ascent.

Patrick finished in an impressive seventh place in a time of nine hours and 35 minutes.

The weather conditions were severe, with strong headwinds and driving horizontal rain, leading to over 100 runners failing to finish.

Most Read

Biker hurt in Axminster crash

The seriously damaged bike at Millwey Rise, Axminster, Picture: I Harrington,

Fire causes damage to garage near Honiton

Sheep in the road near Musbury

The A358 Seaton road in Musbury. Picture: Google

Tom helps Steer Honiton to within one more win of Twickenham appearance

Honiton players after their win over Chesham in the South and South West Divisional final of the Senior Vase. Picture HONITON RFC

End of life nursing service extends to Axminster

Axminster Hospital League of Friends members. Picture Ax LoF

Most Read

Biker hurt in Axminster crash

The seriously damaged bike at Millwey Rise, Axminster, Picture: I Harrington,

Fire causes damage to garage near Honiton

Sheep in the road near Musbury

The A358 Seaton road in Musbury. Picture: Google

Tom helps Steer Honiton to within one more win of Twickenham appearance

Honiton players after their win over Chesham in the South and South West Divisional final of the Senior Vase. Picture HONITON RFC

End of life nursing service extends to Axminster

Axminster Hospital League of Friends members. Picture Ax LoF

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Axe Cliff’s new captains complete the annual drive-in

The winners of the Brian Kemp memorial trophy, Mark Hubbard, Daniel Hellier (holding the trophy) and Steve Anning. Picture PHIL HELLIER

Axminster bowlers enjoy triples success over Sidmouth

Bowls. Ref exsp 25-16SH 9104. Picture: Simon Horn.

New taekwondo club launching in Seaton

A group of Taekwondo students with 4th Dan Chungdokwan and 4th Dan kukkiwon Damian Burton (centre).

AVR’s Carol Austin and Angela Kerr ‘fly’ at Fleet Half Marathon

AVR duo Angela Kerr (left) and Carol Austin before the Fleet Half Marathon. Picture AVR

Next regional point-to-point set for Kilworthy

East Devon Hunt's Point to Point event. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref shsp 10 1192-10-11SH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists