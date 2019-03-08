AVR’s Carol Austin and Angela Kerr ‘fly’ at Fleet Half Marathon

AVR duo Angela Kerr (left) and Carol Austin before the Fleet Half Marathon. Picture AVR Archant

Thankfully Storm Gareth was over and Sunday in Fleet, Hampshire, was a beautiful sunny, if cold and still blustery, morning for the 2500 plus runners on the start line of the Fleet Half Marathon.

The race was one of the England Athletics masters series and therefore attracted huge numbers of very fast older runners.

Carol Austin and Angela Kerr travelled up there having secured their respective qualifying times at the recent Brighton Half Marathon.

The course started and finished in the town with a four-mile then a nine-mile loop into the Hampshire countryside.

Both managed to improve on their Brighton time, Carol by just 20 seconds and Angela, knocking an impressive three minutes off her time!

Carol finished in 1:42:23, 160th woman (out of 895) with Angela completing it in 1:50:39, 288th woman.

● The 19-mile Grizzly paled into insignificance as AVR member Patrick Devine-Wright took part in the Hardmoors ultra race along the Cleveland Way in Yorkshire on Saturday.

The race is 53 miles in length with 3,000m of ascent.

Patrick finished in an impressive seventh place in a time of nine hours and 35 minutes.

The weather conditions were severe, with strong headwinds and driving horizontal rain, leading to over 100 runners failing to finish.