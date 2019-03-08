Advanced search

AVR's Jake Smith in top four finish at the Great South Run

PUBLISHED: 08:45 26 October 2019

Jake Smith finished fourth in the Great South Run over 10 miles in Portsmouth on Sunday, writes Dave Mutter.

In the event, which was televised live on Channel 5, Jake went out with the lead pack of around 10 runners.

At the halfway point, the lead group had narrowed to four, including Jake, Marc Scott, Ben Connor (both fresh from the Doha World Championships) and fellow GB U23 runner Emile Cairess.

After six miles, Marc Scott injected some extra pace with a 4:30 mile, which split the lead pack, but Jake managed to finish strongly in fourth place. His time of 47:42 beat the previous British U23 record by eight seconds, with the new U23 record going to Emile Cairess, who finished third.

Carolyn Nation completed the Birmingham half marathon in 2hr 5 mins although the course was cut short to 11.1 miles as there was a suspicious vehicle at Cannon Hill park!

She ran for the Sepsis Trust and was overjoyed to have raised £600.

Terry Emmett and Duncan Staddon ran the Amsterdam Marathon and both achieved massive PBs with Terry finishing in 2:49:49 and Duncan in 2:48:06.

Joel Seward and Haydn Boem completed the Weymouth 10-mile race with Joel finishing 17th in 1:08:06 and Haydn 64th in 1:19:16.

Four AVRs ran a 10k fun run at Woodbury in aid of hope4kibera and approx finish times were: Andy Sayers 57:00, Thomasin Mincham 59:14, Dave Mincham 60:50 and Jenny Ford 01:01:03.

