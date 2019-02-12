AVR’s Jake Smith in top three finish as BUCS Indoor National Championships
PUBLISHED: 13:26 19 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:26 19 February 2019
AVR member Jake Smith, representing Cardiff Met University, cruised to victory in the heats of the BUCS Indoor National Championships 3,000 metre race, winning in a time of 08:24, writes Dave Mutter.
This represents a really impressive run, which he followed up by finishing third in the final with his time even quicker at 08:15, and he was just pipped to second spot by Linton Taylor from Leeds Beckett. The final was won by Birmingham’s James Gorley in 8:09.
Jon Day and Chris Keeffe made the last-minute decision to race in the Taunton Deane Aquathlon; they are very grateful to the race direct for letting them enter the night before.
Jon opted for the long course a 1000m swim followed by a 10k run. Jon’s swim and transition time was 24:45 with a run time of 43:24 for a total of 1:08:09, knocking 1:45 from his time last year.
Chris chose the half distance option with a swim time of 13:35 and run time of 25:45 for a total of 39:24.
It was a ‘blast from the past’ when Simon Bayliss won the latest Seaton Parkrun in 17:57, with Adam Hennessey of Honiton RC taking second place in 18:02 and AVR’s Simon Dimmock third in 18:29.
Isla Bryson was the first female home in 21:32 followed by Chloe Burridge (second female in 22:05) and Joanna Hawkins of Pure Endurance Triathletes (third female in 22:16).