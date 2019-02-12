AVR’s Jake Smith in top three finish as BUCS Indoor National Championships

AVR members Jon Day (left) and Chris Keeffe (right) with the race director in the middle at the Taunton Deane Aquathlon. Picture AVR Archant

AVR member Jake Smith, representing Cardiff Met University, cruised to victory in the heats of the BUCS Indoor National Championships 3,000 metre race, winning in a time of 08:24, writes Dave Mutter.

This represents a really impressive run, which he followed up by finishing third in the final with his time even quicker at 08:15, and he was just pipped to second spot by Linton Taylor from Leeds Beckett. The final was won by Birmingham’s James Gorley in 8:09.

Jon Day and Chris Keeffe made the last-minute decision to race in the Taunton Deane Aquathlon; they are very grateful to the race direct for letting them enter the night before.

Jon opted for the long course a 1000m swim followed by a 10k run. Jon’s swim and transition time was 24:45 with a run time of 43:24 for a total of 1:08:09, knocking 1:45 from his time last year.

Chris chose the half distance option with a swim time of 13:35 and run time of 25:45 for a total of 39:24.

It was a ‘blast from the past’ when Simon Bayliss won the latest Seaton Parkrun in 17:57, with Adam Hennessey of Honiton RC taking second place in 18:02 and AVR’s Simon Dimmock third in 18:29.

Isla Bryson was the first female home in 21:32 followed by Chloe Burridge (second female in 22:05) and Joanna Hawkins of Pure Endurance Triathletes (third female in 22:16).