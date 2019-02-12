Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

AVR’s Jake Smith in top three finish as BUCS Indoor National Championships

PUBLISHED: 13:26 19 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:26 19 February 2019

AVR members Jon Day (left) and Chris Keeffe (right) with the race director in the middle at the Taunton Deane Aquathlon. Picture AVR

AVR members Jon Day (left) and Chris Keeffe (right) with the race director in the middle at the Taunton Deane Aquathlon. Picture AVR

Archant

AVR member Jake Smith, representing Cardiff Met University, cruised to victory in the heats of the BUCS Indoor National Championships 3,000 metre race, winning in a time of 08:24, writes Dave Mutter.

This represents a really impressive run, which he followed up by finishing third in the final with his time even quicker at 08:15, and he was just pipped to second spot by Linton Taylor from Leeds Beckett. The final was won by Birmingham’s James Gorley in 8:09.

Jon Day and Chris Keeffe made the last-minute decision to race in the Taunton Deane Aquathlon; they are very grateful to the race direct for letting them enter the night before.

Jon opted for the long course a 1000m swim followed by a 10k run. Jon’s swim and transition time was 24:45 with a run time of 43:24 for a total of 1:08:09, knocking 1:45 from his time last year.

Chris chose the half distance option with a swim time of 13:35 and run time of 25:45 for a total of 39:24.

It was a ‘blast from the past’ when Simon Bayliss won the latest Seaton Parkrun in 17:57, with Adam Hennessey of Honiton RC taking second place in 18:02 and AVR’s Simon Dimmock third in 18:29.

Isla Bryson was the first female home in 21:32 followed by Chloe Burridge (second female in 22:05) and Joanna Hawkins of Pure Endurance Triathletes (third female in 22:16).

Most Read

Two vehicle collision closes A35

Police.

FOUND: Missing Honiton boy, 14, is reunited with his family

Toby Gleeb. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Honiton boy, 14, goes missing

Toby Gleeb. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Top 50 ecommerce ranking for Axminster firm

Managing director Alan Styles. Picture AT&M

27,000th flight for lifesaving Devon Air Ambulance

Devon Air Ambulance (for illustriation only). Picture: Devon Air Ambulance Trust

Most Read

Family risk losing home after shoddy extension had to be rebuilt - costing £34,000

Rachel and Simon Wade at their home in East Rudham, outside their extension they have had to demolish and rebuild after it was not built properly. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Air ambulance called to two-vehicle car crash

Air ambulance and emergency services at the scene. Picture: Edward Briscoe

‘We are well-equipped’ - caravan park’s message to customers after severe coastal erosion

Aerial shot showing coastal erosion at Pakefield Caravan Park. Picture: Mike Page

First homes in £85m Norwich scheme could be finished by spring - as riverside plaza inches closer

Work on St Anne's Quarter in Norwich city centre. Photo: Lauren Cope

Norwich woman banned from cafe for a year

A woman has been banned from Cafe 33 in Heartsease after being given a community protection warning. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Midweek Herald

AVR’s Jake Smith in top three finish as BUCS Indoor National Championships

AVR members Jon Day (left) and Chris Keeffe (right) with the race director in the middle at the Taunton Deane Aquathlon. Picture AVR

Five rescued after being cut off by tide

Coastguard rescue helicopter over West Dorset. Picture HM Coastguard

East Devon Short Mat Bowls League latest - too close to call at the top of the table

A typical short mat bowls mat all set for play

27,000th flight for lifesaving Devon Air Ambulance

Devon Air Ambulance (for illustriation only). Picture: Devon Air Ambulance Trust

Beer Reserves end the Ottery St Mary winning run

Beer Albion at home to Ottery. Ref mhsp 08 19TI 0381. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists