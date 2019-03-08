AVR's James Ashforth smashes PB at 2019 Great North Run

AVR's at the New Forest Marathon and Half Marathon (left to right); Mark Spraggs, Chloe Burridge, Sarah Shepley and Sarah Herfet. Picture AVR Archant

AVR's James Ashforth smashed his personal best (PB) when he took part in the Great North Run Half Marathon, writes Dave Mutter.

James, running in a field of 57,000 and battling the hot conditions, finished 2,338th in a time of 1:38:53, a full three minutes quicker than his old best time.

A team of AVRs braved the first ground frost of the autumn and a spectacular pre-dawn meteorite shower on the A35 to compete in Marathon and Half Marathon events at the New Forest Showground.

As the day grew sunny and very warm, Mark Spraggs achieved his first Marathon in 4:33:24, finishing 559th out of 983 athletes.

In the Half Marathon field of 2047 runners, Chloe Burridge bagged herself a new PB, finishing 311th in a time of 1:43:31.

Sarah Herfet beat her target of a sub two hour time by finishing 807th in 1:58:54 while Sarah Shepley was thrilled with her 1112th finish in a time of 2:08:45.

The New Forest event was well-organised and attracted friendly runners from all over the UK to its lovely, well-marked woodland and heathland trails, marshals and spectators were friendly and encouraging, water stations were in abundance, and live bands provided a party atmosphere.

In other AVR news, Graham Newton ran the 10 and a half mile Dartmoor Volcano race on Sunday.

This tough 10½ mile run starting and finishing at the tiny village of Scorriton takes in the 'Volcano' and South Dartmoor's highest peak, Ryders Hill. Graham managed to run the course in 1:42:22 and was first MV over 70.

Ron Seward ran the Bridgwater 10K finishing 34th out of 206 in 47:11.

Bob Carter won the AVR Senior September handicap in a time of 29:11, with Kevin Feeney, 27:48 taking second place while third spot went to Tim Sibley with his time of 23:13.

Lee Moran leads the Senior Ranking with 147 points with Alan Morbey on 111 and Kerry Board 106.

AVR's Duncan Staddon won the latest Seaton Parkrun in a superb time of 17:46. Another AVR, Lee Moran, took second place in 18:00 and third was Marcus Albano of Taunton AC in a time of 18:27. Jane Beech of N1 Tri was the first female in 22:54 with Rachael Moss taking second place in 23:16 and Jane Goodwin of Westbury Harriers, was third female home in 23:38.